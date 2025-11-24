BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Pepsodent, one of India's most trusted oral care brands, has announced the launch of its first-ever immersive digital experience, Pepsodent Cavity Fighter on Roblox, an immersive gaming and creation platform. This experience offers parents, kids and communities a fun, interactive way to learn about the importance of oral hygiene, as players engage in virtual challenges and unlock achievements centered on essential oral care practices.

Designed to make learning about oral health engaging and memorable, Pepsodent Cavity Fighters takes users into a vibrant virtual world where they can clean virtual teeth, complete exciting tasks, and earn rewards, all while reinforcing the importance of healthy dental habits. With this playful yet educational initiative, Pepsodent furthers its mission to promote better oral health awareness among Indian families in innovative and meaningful ways.

"At Pepsodent, we've always believed that oral care can be both educational and enjoyable. With this collaboration, we're making oral health learning more accessible, interactive, and relevant for today's digital-first generation," said Swagata Sharma, Oral Care Category Head, HUL India. "Through Pepsodent Cavity Fighters on Roblox, we're inspiring positive oral care habits in a space where families and young users naturally connect, learn, and play together."

Winnie Burke, Global Group Director, Roblox, said, "At Roblox, we help brands spark connections with their communities through imaginative, immersive experiences which enable brands like Pepsodent to connect families with unique ways to engage on oral health education - proving how brands can reach new audiences in unique and innovative ways."

By the third week of the launch, the experience had already achieved remarkable traction:

- Nearly 300,000 plays in less than two weeks, certain to exceed projections (220K-320K)

- 212,853 teeth cleaned in the game + 103,497 oral care tips collected

- 97% experience like ratio

- 9,998 UGC claimed

- 2 million plus unique users reached in India

This response highlights the growing appeal of educational entertainment and underlines Pepsodent's innovative approach to blending learning with interactive play. Players who complete weekly oral care challenges within the Pepsodent Cavity Fighters experience will be rewarded with limited-edition Roblox avatar items from Pepsodent, allowing users to express their participation and achievements within the Roblox universe. These exclusive digital collectables serve as virtual tokens of good oral health habits and community engagement.

Access to the Pepsodent Cavity Fighters [https://www.roblox.com/games/128874337410901/Pepsodent-Cavity-Fighters]

