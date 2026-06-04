Business News | PM Modi Meets Citi CEO Jane Fraser, Discusses Investment, AI and Green Energy Opportunities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Citi Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser to discuss opportunities to further support India's economic growth priorities, including attracting global investment, expanding Indian companies overseas, alternative energy, and artificial intelligence.

According to a statement issued by Citi on Thursday, Fraser met the Prime Minister during her visit to India and reaffirmed the global financial institution's commitment to supporting the country's growth agenda.

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During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi shared his vision for accelerating economic growth and achieving the objective of Viksit Bharat 2047. Discussions focused on investment and capital flows into India, opportunities for Indian corporates in international markets, development of alternative energy sources, and the role of artificial intelligence in economic development.

"Discussions covered attracting global investment into India, championing Indian companies abroad and exploring opportunities in alternative energy and artificial intelligence," the statement said.

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The two sides explored ways in which Citi could further support India's economic agenda by helping attract global investors and assisting Indian companies as they expand into new markets abroad.

The discussions also covered the development of green energy sources, including solar energy and green hydrogen, as well as regulatory aspects of artificial intelligence and its potential contribution to economic growth.

Fraser was accompanied by K Balasubramanian, India CEO and Banking Head and Indian Subcontinent Sub-Cluster Head at Citi. They highlighted Citi's nearly 125-year presence in India, discussed the firm's recent growth in the country, and reiterated its commitment to supporting Indian clients and the broader economy.

The statement noted that the meeting reflected the confidence of global financial institutions in India's reform agenda and ongoing economic transformation.

Citi is hosting more than 1,500 clients and investors at its Citi India Conference in Mumbai from June 3 to June 5, 2026, aimed at highlighting investment opportunities in India and strengthening engagement with global capital.

The year 2027 will mark Citi's 125th year of operations in India. (ANI)

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