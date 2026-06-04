TCS Share Price Today, June 4: Stock Opens in Green After Worst Single-Day Decline in Years

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opens today with a Last Traded Price (LTP) of INR 2,250.60, indicating a modest gain of 0.40% from its previous close of INR 2,241.70. This tentative positive movement comes after the stock experienced a significant downturn yesterday, plunging over 8% in its steepest single-day decline since March 2020, primarily due to broad-based profit booking across the IT sector. The market will keenly observe if this slight pre-open buoyancy can translate into sustained recovery amidst a mixed global backdrop.

TCS – Stock Updates as of (9:24AM, 04 Jun 2026) LTP INR 2,250.60 Open INR 2,241.70 High INR 2,253.00 Low INR 2,216.60 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 789,696 % Chg +0.40%

Overnight & Global Cues

Overnight, global markets displayed caution. US equities retreated on Wednesday, June 3rd, with the S&P 500 falling 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite sinking 0.9%. This pullback from recent record highs was largely attributed to rising crude oil prices fueled by escalating US-Iran tensions, stoking inflation jitters and prompting profit-taking. In institutional flows, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on June 3, offloading equities worth ₹5,616.56 crore. Conversely, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided crucial support, purchasing equities valued at ₹5,740.89 crore, largely offsetting the foreign outflows. The broader Indian IT sector continues to face headwinds from a hiring slowdown, with tech job openings in India falling 14% month-on-month in June. The "AI-driven disruption" narrative and concerns over a weak growth outlook and margin pressure persist for the sector. However, improving global tech sentiment and easing fears of AI replacing traditional software services, alongside India's strategic positioning as an innovation hub, offer potential tailwinds. IT services spending in India is projected for robust double-digit growth in 2026. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 4, 2026: Aurobindo Pharma, BHEL and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Recent Developments

In fresh corporate news, TCS announced on June 3, 2026, an expanded partnership with Euroclear Group to modernize Sweden's Central Securities Depository (CSD), utilizing TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure and Quartz solutions. This development underscores the company's continued focus on digital transformation and advanced technology solutions. Furthermore, TCS, alongside Infosys and Wipro, has significantly scaled its Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses to over 100,000 employees each, demonstrating a rapid, large-scale adoption of AI within its operations. Looking ahead, the company's 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for June 9, 2026. Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Slips Amid Fresh Tariff Concerns and Geopolitical Tensions.

Key Levels to Watch

Today's opening price for TCS was INR 2,241.70. The stock’s 52-week high stands at INR 3,538.00 and its 52-week low is INR 2,206.40. The immediate support to watch is around the 52-week low near INR 2,206.40; a decisive breach below this level could signal further weakness. On the upside, the INR 2,400-INR 2,450 range is identified as a significant resistance zone, which the stock struggled to cross yesterday. Further resistance lies near the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) around INR 2,600-INR 2,605.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders should remain vigilant to evolving global cues, particularly any further developments in geopolitical tensions affecting crude oil prices and the trajectory of FII flows. While TCS's recent strategic partnerships and aggressive AI adoption are positive indicators, the stock's ability to hold above critical support levels and reclaim recent resistance will be key. The broader IT sector sentiment, especially post yesterday's sharp correction, will also play a crucial role in dictating intra-day movement.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).