After TCS Nashik Case, Former Wipro Employee Alleges Pressure for Physical Relationship, Religious Conversion; Complaint Filed in Pune (Watch Video)

A former employee of Wipro Technologies has filed a complaint with the Hinjawadi Police Station in Pune and served a legal notice to the company, alleging workplace harassment, religious discrimination and wrongful termination.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of workplace conduct in the IT sector. The former employee has alleged that she faced sustained harassment during her tenure and was ultimately forced to resign.

Speaking about her experience, the complainant said, "These individuals trap and coerce Hindu women, forcing them to choose between complying with their demands or resigning from their jobs. I had to bring to light the sheer amount of harassment and torture I endured over the past ten months. When we report these incidents to the company, they dismiss them and the matter is subsequently swept under the rug." Nashik TCS Conversion Case: NCW Flags ‘Toxic Workplace’ and POSH Violations, Raises Concerns Over Employees Safety.

She further alleged that a colleague, Shahina Rafiq, began targeting her from the very beginning of her employment.

Former Wipro Employee Alleges Pressure For Physical Relationship, Religious Conversion

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: A former employee has filed a complaint with the Hinjawadi Police and served a legal notice to Wipro Technologies, alleging religious harassment, workplace discrimination, and forced resignation. The victim and the complainant says, "These individuals… pic.twitter.com/38sChBywcy — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

"Shahina Rafiq began harassing me from my very first day on the job. She tried to convince me to establish a physical relationship with Country Head Ramkumar and use that connection to secure a transfer to Dubai, where she could arrange my marriage with one of the Sheikhs, ensuring financial growth and s*xual satisfaction," the complainant claimed.

The former employee also alleged that she was pressured to convert to Islam and enter into a relationship with a Muslim man. According to her, repeated complaints made within the organisation failed to result in any meaningful action. Nashik TCS Conversion Case: House Where Nida Khan Found Shelter To Face Bulldozer Action, Says Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat (Watch Video).

Regarding the police complaint, she said, "I submitted a complaint yesterday. I have been summoned today regarding the FIR. They stated that they would conduct an investigation, following which an FIR would be formally registered."

Referring to her departure from the company, she added, "On April 24, 2026, we raised this issue once again. This occurred after my resignation, when I demanded that they provide me with a specific reason as to why I had been terminated."

The complainant has demanded reinstatement and institutional reforms.

"My demand is simple: I want my job back. My termination was illegal. I have reiterated this point time and again. Secondly, a dedicated institutional mechanism should be established within every private sector organisation," she said.

The allegations remain claims made by the complainant. Police are expected to investigate the matter, while Wipro has not publicly responded to the specific allegations at the time of writing.

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