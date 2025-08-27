VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 27: In a world filled with constant noise and distractions, "Ponder Awhile - Message from the Light" by Mohit K. Misra stands out as a rare gem, inviting us to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the light that resides within us.

This poetry collection, crafted over more than a decade, encourages readers to explore universal truths that transcend the boundaries of religion and culture. With themes that encompass spirituality, God, nature, love, consciousness, and life lessons, these verses serve as gentle reminders of our soul's deeper calling.

What truly sets this book apart is the remarkable journey of its author. Mohit Misra was born into a unique blend of faith, with a Parsi priest as his maternal grandfather and a Brahmin heritage on his father's side. Interestingly, he identified as an atheist during his early years. His life took him to the seas as a sailor, and it was amidst the vastness of the Atlantic Ocean that he experienced a divine touch. What started as a quiet spark soon evolved into an undeniable force, guiding him to write poetry that channels revelations, questions, and wisdom.

"Spread knowledge of the Light is what I must,

Soon I will just be dust..."

This collection of 48 poems encapsulates the distilled wisdom of that spiritual awakening and presents profound ideas in a way that feels accessible to everyone.

The poetry gracefully navigates timeless human experiences -- from the inevitability of life and death to the comfort of true friendship and the surrender of ego in the presence of divine truth.

"Your religion and country are part of your ego,

For God the truth, even that one must let go."

Each poem serves as a mirror, gently encouraging readers to look within. Whether reflecting on nature, nostalgia, gratitude, or the ultimate mysteries of existence, the essence remains the same -- to awaken the spirit and guide us on our journey.

What sets Ponder Awhile apart is that his work springs from the author's own journey from atheism to a place of awakening, making it not just authentic but deeply personal.

It speaks a universal language that transcends religious divides, bringing people together rather than pulling them apart. With its simple yet lyrical style, it makes profound spiritual insights easy to understand. It offers solace and wisdom for seekers, wanderers, and anyone longing for peace in a chaotic world.

As one reader beautifully puts it:

"A visionary work of spiritual poetry -- meditative, profound, and deeply comforting."

In Ponder Awhile, Mohit K. Misra invites us on more than just a collection of poems; it's a poetic journey toward light, love, and tranquillity -- one that resonates in the heart long after the final page is turned.

"Life and death both must come,

It is said at the end, we become one."

A true book for the soul, Ponder Awhile genuinely fulfils its promise: A timeless beacon of enlightenment.

