Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 15: Praveg Limited (BSE - 531637), India's leading eco-responsible luxury resorts company, reported its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q2 FY26.

Key Financial HighlightsQ2 FY26Consolidated

* Total Income of ₹ 37.84 Cr against ₹ 35.58 Cr in Q2 FY25, up 5.98%.

* EBITDA of ₹ 3.96 Cr against ₹ 10.58 Cr in Q2 FY25, down 62.62%.

* Net Loss of ₹ 9.22 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 1.40 Cr in Q2 FY25.

* EPS of (3.70) against 0.55 in Q2 FY25.

Standalone

* Total Income of ₹ 26.67 Cr against ₹ 27.81 Cr in Q2 FY25, Down4.10%.

* EBITDA of ₹ 0.41 Cr against ₹ 8.66 Cr in Q2 FY25, down 95.21%.

* Net Loss of ₹ 10.13 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 1.43 Cr in Q2 FY25.

* EPS of (3.88) against 0.56 in Q2 FY25.

* Net loss of ₹ 9.13 Cr after considering applicability of IND AS 116 "ROU on Lease Asset".

* Total Depreciation is ₹ 8.16 Cr for Q2 FY26

H1 FY26Consolidated

* Total Income of ₹ 77.71 Cr against ₹ 60.27 Cr in H1 FY25, up 28.94%.

* EBITDA of ₹ 10.17 Cr against ₹ 18.21 Cr in H1 FY25, down 62.62%.

* Net Loss of ₹ 14.97 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 2.17 Cr in H1 FY25.

* EPS of (6.05) against 0.85 in H1 FY25.

Standalone

* Total Income of ₹ 56.55 Cr against ₹ 52.49 Cr in H1 FY25, up7.73%.

* EBITDA of ₹ 3.72 Cr against ₹ 16.29 Cr in H1 FY25, down 77.18%.

* Net Loss of ₹ 16.71 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 2.19 Cr in H1 FY25.

* EPS of (6.39) against 0.86 in H1 FY25.

* Net loss of ₹ 14.76 Cr after considering applicability of IND AS 116 "ROU on Lease Asset".

* Total Depreciation is ₹ 15.98 Cr for H1 FY26.

Key Operation HighlightsKey Highlights for Q2 FY26

* Hospitality and Event segment's Revenue contributed ₹ 26.29 Cr

* Advertisement Segment Contributed ₹ 11.21 Cr

* The company has a total of 825+ Rooms across 17 operational resorts and one hotel.

* Letter of Award (LoA) dated August 2, 2025, from Deputy Conservator of Forest, Porbandar Forest Division, Porbandar, for Event Management Work for the Upcoming Hobble Chief Minister Event "World Lion Day 2025" at Timdi, Ta. Bhanvad, Dist. Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat, on 10th August, 2025.

* Operations at Praveg Adalaj Theme Park - A Landmark Destination for Premium Events have officially commenced on September 25, 2025.

Commenting on the results, Mr Vishnu Patel, Chairman, Praveg Limited, said:

"H1 FY26 has demonstrated strong top-line momentum, with consolidated total income growing 28.94% to ₹77.71 crore, driven by the continued expansion of our hospitality portfolio and consistent performance in our events and advertising businesses. While margins were impacted due to higher operating costs at newly launched properties and four seasonal properties that remained closed during Q2 FY26 and initial ramp-up expenses related to recent expansions, these effects are temporary and inherent to the scale-up phase of new destinations. In addition, profitability was affected by the fixed lease commitments payable to the Government under the PPP model for our resorts, which continue even during periods of lower occupancy in non-season months and for seasonal properties that remained closed during Q2 FY26.

With a portfolio of over 825 rooms across 17 operational resorts, along with one five-star hotel, we are well-positioned for sustained operational leverage. As occupancy levels mature and efficiencies normalise, we anticipate meaningful improvement in profitability metrics.

The launch of new initiatives, most notably the Praveg Adalaj Theme Park, will further strengthen our growth trajectory. Our strategy remains firmly focused on disciplined expansion, operational excellence, and enhancing our eco-responsible luxury offerings. We remain confident in delivering sustainable long-term growth and creating enduring value for all stakeholders."

