Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 6: PREVEST DENPRO LIMITED, a leading player in the Dental industry, is pleased to announce its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 23-24. The company has demonstrated Steady growth and decent performance during this period, with improvements in key financial metrics.

During the first half of FY 23-24, PREVEST DENPRO LIMITED achieved a revenue of Rs 27.91 crore, compared to Rs 25.01 crore in the same period of FY 22-23, reflecting a substantial growth of approximately 12%. This increase in revenue demonstrates the company's ability to capture market opportunities and expand its customer base effectively.

The Profit After Tax (PAT) also exhibited growth, rising from Rs 7.01 crore in the previous year to Rs 7.82 crore in FY 23-24, representing a 12% growth. This increase in profitability reflects the company's commitment to operational excellence and financial prudence.

In addition, the company's EBIDTA (Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes, and Amortization) increased from Rs 10.22 crore to Rs 10.81 crore, indicating a growth of around 6%. PREVEST DENPRO LIMITED maintained a healthy EBIDTA margin of approximately 39% and a PAT margin of 28%

"We are happy with our performance during the first half of FY 23-24. Our revenue growth, improved profitability, and healthy margins demonstrate our dedication to delivering value to our stakeholders," said Atul Modi, Chairman and Manging Director at PREVEST DENPRO LIMITED.

