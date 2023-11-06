Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and by Indian communities around the world. This festival of lights holds immense significance in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism, with each tradition commemorating it for various reasons. Diwali is a time of joy, unity, and spiritual renewal, and it is marked by vibrant celebrations that include the lighting of lamps and candles, the exchange of gifts, and the sharing of delicious sweets and treats. On this day, you can share advance Diwali WhatsApp Messages, Diwali greetings, HD Images and wallpapers with family and friends.

Diwali has a multi-faceted significance that varies among different communities and regions. The central theme of Diwali is the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It commemorates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his victory over the demon king Ravana. The people of Ayodhya welcomed him by lighting oil lamps, symbolising the victory of righteousness and the defeat of evil. Diwali 2023 Party at Home: From Making Guest List to Arranging Decor, Here's How To Organise Best Deepavali Party for Friends and Family.

Diwali is also associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity. Devotees believe that she visits homes on this day, so they clean their houses, light lamps, and offer prayers to seek her blessings for financial success and well-being. In Jainism, Diwali is celebrated to mark Lord Mahavira's attainment of nirvana (spiritual enlightenment) and to remember Tirthankara Parshvanatha's teachings on non-violence and truth.

For Sikhs, Diwali holds particular importance as it celebrates Guru Hargobind Ji's release from imprisonment. The Golden Temple in Amritsar is beautifully illuminated on this day, and Sikhs offer their prayers in the gurdwara. Diwali is a time of celebration, love, and togetherness. People exchange warm greetings and blessings with friends, family, and acquaintances. A comprehensive greeting that encapsulates good fortune and well-being. Download Deepavali 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free online:

Happy Diwali 2023 in Advance (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Diwali Light Up Your Life With Numerous Numbers of Joys and Delightful Moments! Enjoy This Festive to Your Fullest, and Remember To Say Your Prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2023 in Advance (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali to You and Your Family! May This Diwali Bring New Opportunities and Hope to Your Life. Enjoy the Festive to the Fullest!

Happy Diwali 2023 in Advance (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Diwali Bring Prosperity, Wealth, and Success to Each One of Our Families. Wishing You All a Great Time on This Holy Night. Happy Diwali!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Deepavali! On This Festival of Light, May the Fireworks Bring Along the Message of Hope and Success!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali to You and Your Family. May the Darkness Be Cast Away and Hopes To Rejoin Your Life.

Diwali is a time of spreading happiness, and your greetings are a meaningful way to share the spirit of the festival with those you care about. Whether you choose a traditional greeting or a personalised message, the key is to convey your best wishes and blessings for a joyous and prosperous Diwali.

