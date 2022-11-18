Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI/GPRC): As November is Diabetes Awareness Month, Primus Senior Homes which offers premium elder care services and senior residences teamed up with the health-tech startup, LiveAltlife to educate and support its residents who are diabetic. The residents were taken through an extensive educational program that dealt with types of Diabetes, symptoms, causes, preventive measures, and the role of nutrition in its successful management.

India is often called the 'Diabetes Capital of the World', as it accounts for 17% percent of the total number of diabetics globally. Senior citizens of the country suffer a higher risk of being diabetic. On average, 14 percent of the population above the age of 60 suffer from diabetes in India. The number of cases of diabetes in senior citizens across India in 2050 is estimated to be about 33.3 million.

Talking about the session, Adarsh Narahari, Founder and Managing Director of Primus Lifespaces said, "Senior Living is all about creating an ecosystem of care, convenience & comfort wherein we are able to reduce the process of ageing through proactive medical care and creation of like-minded communities. At Primus, we go the extra mile in keeping them physically and mentally fit -- especially with our bespoke services and dynamic activity calendars. A number of our residents are diabetic and we aim to offer the best possible support and care to them. Hence, the diabetes awareness session organized in partnership with LiveAltlife is an effort to provide the best care for our residents."

Adding to this, Vivek Subramanyam, Founder & CEO, LiveAltlife said, "It was a pleasure interacting with the energetic seniors at Primus Reflection around Diabetes and other lifestyle conditions. The curiosity among elders to learn more and enthusiasm to defeat disease was very commendable. We look forward to partnering with Primus in our mission of transforming health. Our approach to reversing Diabetes or other lifestyle conditions is by fixing the underlying root cause: metabolic imbalances, chronic inflammation, and impaired immunity."

A One-Stop Solution for Diabetes Reversal in India, LiveAltlife helps people battling metabolic disorders like Diabetes, PCOS, obesity, cardiovascular health etc. to restore and reverse their health in a safe & natural way.

