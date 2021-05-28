New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/SRV Media): Blue Hill Publications Pvt. Ltd., started in 2017, is India's fastest-growing, unique and reliable self-publication platform for budding authors. They have cut short the huge amount that budding authors have to pay and made the overall process a lot easier.

Blue Hill Publications offer authors world-class publication services. Neeraj Sinha and Manoj Kumar Sinha are the directors and co-founders of the publication with Shitansh Sinha as the Head of Designs and Customer Service and Prashant Raj Sinha as the Head of Operations.

Other than publishing books, Blue Hill Publications serves in designing book covers, editing, and proofreading, book formatting (typesetting), creating spellbinding video trailers and of course promoting the book. They have a team of qualified and experienced designers who design wonderful and creative book covers for the authors which are highly appreciated.

Blue Hill Publications is well equipped with editors who have more than 15 years of experience in the editorial and literature domain. They pay acute attention to ensuring that your book gets released with zero or countable errors.

Blue Hill Publications also looks after Online Reputation Management (ORM). This is one of the special services that Blue Hill offers to its authors free of cost. ORM ensures the authors have a strong online presence and visibility. It includes many services like author's visibility at Google searches, strong social media handles, author's website, and much more like that.

These are all premium services that take thousands of dollars for anyone to receive if they want to do it themselves but at Blue Hill, this is something they do for their authors free of cost as they are determined to give their authors the love and respect they deserve.

Blue Hill Publications was selected and invited by IIT, Kharagpur for their SpringFest 2019 as their official Publishing Partner. The festival is considered one of the most celebrated cultural and literature festivals organized by the country's most premier institutions with a footfall of over 1 lac people coming from different parts of the world.

It was an achievement for Blue Hill Publications that facilitated them building a great relationship with the student union at IIT, Kharagpur. This year Blue Hill Publications have also proudly partnered with BIT Mesra, Ranchi for their annual e-summit 2021. The publication was also the title sponsor of the annual online literature festival, ROSTRA 2021 held by BIT Mesra, Ranchi.

The founder of Blue Hill Publication says, "We, at Blue Hill Publications, believe that no talent should be wasted due to lack of available resources. Saving authors from the pain of complex publishing is the vision we operate with. We don't mind going an extra mile for our authors. We have strong determination to grow as a multi-national publishing company that one can put their trust in. We help our budding authors shine with their works. Till date we have successfully published more than 60 titles and currently working on more than 20 titles with over 500,000 potential readers. We want to build a portal where every writer across the globe has something to receive from in terms of opportunities and resources."

Blue Hill Publications Pvt. Ltd. strives to simplify the overall publishing process, especially for budding authors who don't know how to go about it by providing them world-class services with unmatched customer support.

Upon finding the troubles faced by new authors and the low-quality services they receive from many other self-publishing companies, Blue Hill stood, since the beginning, as a guiding light for such talented but gullible authors across the globe by providing a platform where can they expect nothing but the best publishing services for fair pricing, unlike the industry practices. Blue Hill Publications Pvt. Ltd. is a for-the-authors, by-the-authors initiative to create a conducive environment among the best creative minds in the world.

To know more visit https://bluehillpublications.in/

