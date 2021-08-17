Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pets have been amongst our saviours during the lockdowns and long days at home. Pet parents are getting more and more eager to know about how to keep their pets healthy and are looking to provide them with the best nutrition. The heightened awareness has led to better choices, specifically regarding nutrition. This coupled with the Supercoat India-first campaign, scaling up the distribution, and robust pan-India sampling has helped Purina India Pvt. Ltd. clock a strong performance in H1 of the calendar year 2021.

Adding further credibility to the brand, this year, Purina Supercoat has been recognized as Product of The Year in the dog food category through a survey conducted with NielsenIQ along with 2250 consumers across categories.

Talking about these positive developments, Gaurav Kumar Kwatra, Director - Purina Petcare India said, "It is a moment of immense pride for us at Purina to have won the prestigious Product of The Year award in the dog food category. Purina has been the pioneer of pet nutrition in dog food, and we have always strived to provide the best quality food for all breeds and offer nutrition tailored to a dog's requirements. Purina Supercoat has been at the forefront of our efforts in India and has been instrumental in helping us achieve strong performance in the first half of the calendar year 2021. This growth is a true testament of the trust Purina Supercoat enjoys amongst the pet parents in the country. Having a strong vote of confidence from our consumers pushes us to continue doing what we do and believe in it."

Purina Supercoat is a complete and balanced dry dog food which provides tailored nutrition for your dog's overall health. Purina Supercoat with SMARTBLENDTM of real chicken, proteins, vitamins and minerals gives your dog whole body health. Its nutrition is backed by more than 100 years of pet care expertise of Nestle Purina and helps keep your dog in top condition by aiding muscle strength, immune defense, healthy digestion and a shiny coat.

Product of The Year was established over 30 years ago in France and operates in more than 40 countries. Since its inception, their main purpose has been to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation.

Purina Petcare believes that pets and people are better together and is committed to helping pets live longer, happier and healthier lives through proper nutrition and care. For almost 120 years, Purina has been one of the pioneers in providing nutritious and palatable products made to the highest standards of quality and safety.

