Happy Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2021! This special fast will be observed on Wednesday, August 18. Ekadashi which falls in the month of Sawan holds great significance. Shri Hari Vishnu is worshiped on this day. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month is called Shravan Putrada Ekadashi. Putrada Ekadashi comes twice in a year, Putrada Ekadashi fast is kept in Paush month also. It is believed that by observing the Shravan Putrada Ekadashi fast, one gets the virtuous result. By the grace of Lord Vishnu, people are blessed with children. If you want to celebrate Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, you can share Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2021 wishes in Hindi as well as English, Pavitra Ekadashi messages, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Pavitropana Ekadashi Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. And we have for you some Whatsapp Stickers, GIF Images and SMS in Hindi that you can send your loved ones to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Parana Time: Know Significance and Puja Vidhi of Pavitropana Ekadashi Vrat.

According to religious beliefs, a childless couple can observe a fast on Shravan Putrada Ekadashi and worship Lord Vishnu methodically. One should also hear the texts related of Shravan Putrada Ekadashi fast. So if you wish to celebrate the day, here are some Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2021 wishes, Pavitra Ekadashi messages, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Pavitropana Ekadasi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi (File Image)

It is said that worshiping Lord Vishnu on Putrada Ekadashi during the month of Shravan definitely fulfills all the child-related desires. People keep nirjala(without water) fast on this day. Those who are unable to observe Nirjala Vrat can also observe Falhari (with fruits and water) Vrat. In the Vaishnava community, this Ekadashi date is known as Pavitopana Ekadashi and Pavitra Ekadashi.

