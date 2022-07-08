Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/PNN): QualityKiosk Technologies was awarded the prestigious RPA Service Provider of the Year 2022 at the 3rd Annual BFSI Technology Excellence Awards ceremony held on 8 April 2022 at the Holiday Inn hotel in Mumbai.

The fast-growing technology company has received this recognition for its continuous innovation in the field of automation and the exceptional value it brought to its banking and financial services clients.

Also Read | EAM @DrSJaishankar Expresses Grief over the Demise of Former Prime Minister of Japan … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Amit Bhasin, EVP, Digital Transformation Strategy from QualityKiosk was present at the ceremony to accept the award on behalf of the company. Speaking on the occasion he said "It is wonderful to be recognized by BFSI Technology Awards for our efforts in Robotic Process Automation. At QualityKiosk, we have always believed in 'Client First' ideology. Our Automation Practice is at the forefront of enabling Digital Transformation gaining trust of some of the largest banking and financial services companies globally. With our 'Automation First' approach, we strive to continuously deliver value with our customers leveraging our Digital Transformation Engineering Services."

The award ceremony was attended by senior leadership of most prominent Banks and Financial Service companies in India. Awards were given out to outstanding achievers in varied aspects of the business. Service providers who support various banking functions were also recognized during the event.

Also Read | Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd Review: Amruta Subhash and Anup Soni’s Series Is A Little Too Mild On Women Empowerment to Make An Impact (LatestLY Exclusive).

QualityKiosk Technologies is one of the world's leading Digital Quality Assurance partners for some of the biggest names in the banking and financial services, telecom, and automobile industries across the globe.

Founded in 2000 by IIT-Kanpur graduates, the company is a pioneer in digital performance engineering and offers Enterprise Digital Quality Assurance, Business Automation, Customer Experience services, and Data Analytics solutions for an array of industries and verticals.

Visit https://www.qualitykiosk.com/ to know more about the innovative quality assurance and performance engineering solutions.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)