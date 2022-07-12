Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 12 (ANI/SRV): The Punjab Government has appointed Rajinder Gupta, Chairman of Trident Group, as Vice-Chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board, Punjab, with immediate effect for the tenure of three years.

Padma Shri awardee Dr Rajinder Gupta has previously also served as the Vice Chairman of the Planning Board in Congress government during and after the SAD-BJP government. After the formation of the present state government, the Planning Board was dissolved and replaced with the State Economic Policy and Planning Board.

Dr Gupta was awarded with the "Padma Shri" award in 2007, one of the highest civilian awards bestowed by the Government of India, for his exemplary work in the field of trade and industry. He also holds several strategic positions including Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for the states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Himachal Pradesh, Chairman of Board of Governors, Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh and serves as an active member on Cleveland Clinic International Leadership Board.

Under his leadership, Trident Group has become one of the fastest-growing companies of India with its presence across 150+ countries. While the group began with a solitary unit making high-quality yarn; in due course, it catapulted to become the world's largest terry towel manufacturer, one among the leading yarn spinners of India and the largest manufacturer of wheat-straw-based paper. From healthcare to well-being, from safety to financial stability -the Trident group has not left any stone unturned to create a safe haven for the 30,000 of its Trident families.

