Business News | Relai Launches India's First Buyer-Only Home Advisory Service, Ending the Era of Developer-Driven Real Estate Brokerage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 25: Most Indian homebuyers spend over a decade saving for their home, then navigate one of the most complex financial transactions of their lives without a single independent expert in their corner. Brokers work for developers. Portals drown you in listings. And the data you actually need to make a good decision is buried, buried, or simply not shared. Relai was built to change that. This is the story of what is broken in Indian home buying, and how a new kind of advisory service is giving buyers the expertise, data, and representation they have always deserved.

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The System Is BrokenBuying a home is the single largest financial decision most Indian families will ever make. In money, yes. But more than that, in years of savings, in sacrifice, and in the hope attached to getting it right.

And then they walk into a broker's office, or a developer's sales suite, and the system that was supposed to help them fails them.

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Here Is Exactly What Is WrongThe problems are not hidden. They are hiding in plain sight.

Brokers are paid by the other side.

Every broker earns a commission from the developer, typically 2 to 3 percent of the sale value. On a home priced at ₹1 crore, that is ₹2 to 3 lakh riding on which project they recommend. Their advice cannot be independent. The incentive points the wrong way.

Data is hidden from buyers.

What is the fair market value of the project you are considering? Has this builder delivered on time before? How many of their projects are in litigation? What does the RERA filing actually say? None of this is proactively shared.

Listings overwhelm without helping.

Portals show thousands of options. But more listings is not better guidance. Without a structured way to compare and filter for genuine suitability, more information creates more anxiety, not more clarity.

Decisions are made on gut feel.

With no independent advisor and no reliable data, most homebuyers make a crore-level decision the same way they pick a restaurant: on instinct, social proof, and how convincing the salesperson was on the day.

"The average Indian family spends 11 years saving for a home, and then walks into the final decision completely alone with no independent expert in their corner."

How Relai Solves ItRelai was built around one conviction: the buyer deserves an expert entirely on their side. Not a portal, not a broker, not a sales channel with a data layer on top. A genuine, end-to-end guided home-buying service where every recommendation is structured around what is right for you. Learn more at www.relai.world.

Before showing you a single property, Relai profiles you thoroughly. It maps your timeline, investment goals, neighbourhood priorities, and lifestyle. Not just the checklist. The full picture.

From there, Relai evaluates the entire active residential market, not a curated subset shaped by developer relationships. Every project is scored against 60-plus data points: RERA verification, builder track record, delivery history, fair market value, locality infrastructure, and return on investment analysis. The shortlist you receive is traceable to data, not to someone's commission.

Trained on 8,000-plus homebuyer surveys, 20,000-plus buyer conversations, and live data across 2,000-plus projects and 800-plus developer profiles, Relai's advisory system ensures every recommendation is built entirely around you.

Relai By the Numbers

* 8,000+ homebuyer surveys analysed

* 50+ community surveys conducted

* 40+ homes closed * 2,000+ initial consultations

* 20,000+ WhatsApp conversations analysed (discovery phase)

* 2,000+ projects tracked

* 800+ developer profiles

Your Guided Home-Buying JourneyWorking with Relai follows a clear, nine-step path from first conversation to long after the keys are in your hands. Book your first expert session at relai.world/expert_session.

Step 1: Talk to Our Team

A no-pressure conversation on WhatsApp, phone, or in person. Tell us about your life, your budget, and what home means to you.

Step 2: Share Your Requirements

A structured intake covering location, lifestyle, budget, timeline, and investment goals. We build the full picture, not just a filter list.

Step 3: Meet Your Personal Advisor

You are assigned a dedicated Relai advisor whose only job is to be on your side, start to finish. One person. Always accountable.

Step 4: Your Data-Backed Shortlist

Our system evaluates 2,000-plus projects against 60-plus data points including RERA status, builder history, fair value, and ROI. A reasoned shortlist built for you.

Step 5: Guided Site Visits

Your advisor accompanies you or prepares you before you go. Right properties, right sequence. No wasted weekends.

Step 6: Negotiation Support

When you find the right home, we negotiate for you with fair-value data and market comparables, with no conflict of interest.

Step 7: Unit Selection and Legal

We help choose the right unit and conduct independent legal and documentation checks. No surprises at registration.

Step 8: Home Loan Assistance

We connect you with the right lending partners and guide documentation and approval to ensure fair terms.

Step 9: Post-Sale Support

Possession follow-ups, construction tracking, builder escalations. The relationship does not end at the sale.

What You Get With Relai vs. Everything ElseThe difference between buying on your own, going through a broker, and working with Relai is not a matter of degree. It is a difference in kind.

When you buy on your own, you get no unbiased shortlisting, no data checks, and no negotiation support. Legal work must be hired separately. There is no one in your corner.

When you go through a broker, their shortlist is developer-first. RERA verification is not guaranteed. Their interest is not your interest. Post-sale, you are on your own.

With Relai, every project is system-generated and independently shortlisted. All 60-plus data points are checked. RERA verification is always confirmed. Fair value and ROI analysis are included. Negotiation is done on your behalf. Legal and documentation checks are built in. Home loan assistance is end-to-end. And post-sale support continues long after the keys are handed over.

The Relai commitment is not a feature list. It is a promise that home buying should feel structured, independent, and built entirely around you. Book your first expert session at relai.world/expert_session.

Meet Relai GenieNot ready to speak with an advisor yet? Relai Genie is a smart assistant on WhatsApp, available around the clock and completely free. Ask about a builder's track record, what a RERA registration means for a specific development, or get answers on locality trends and project delivery histories. Genie is your first port of call, connecting you to Relai's team whenever you are ready.

Talk to Relai Genie on WhatsApp: +91 73311 12955 Free * No commitment * 24/7

Relai's Growth: Building What Has Never Existed BeforeRelai launched in Hyderabad and is now expanding to Bangalore and beyond over the next 12 months. In that time it has closed 40-plus homes for buyers, handled 2,000-plus initial consultations, analysed 20,000-plus WhatsApp conversations in the discovery phase, and built a live database of 2,000-plus projects and 800-plus developer profiles.

A team of 12 trained advisors plus backend data and technology staff runs the platform today, each hired around a single belief: that Indian homebuyers deserve the same quality of independent, structured guidance that sophisticated investors have always had access to. Every Relai advisor undergoes rigorous training in property valuation, RERA compliance, negotiation strategy, and buyer psychology -- ensuring advisors are trained experts, not sales consultants. Advisor retention is high because compensation is base salary plus equity -- no commission pressure, no sales targets -- attracting candidates who want to advise, not sell.

The company is scaling to 100 people, with Bangalore next, followed by 8-plus additional cities over the next 3-4 years. Roles are open across Advisory, Technology, and Marketing. We prioritize attitude over credentials. Fresh graduates and career changers are explicitly welcome.

The growth numbers matter. But what they represent matters more: that when buyers are given a genuine, data-backed alternative to the broken system, they choose it.

"We are not building another real estate channel. We are building the infrastructure that puts the buyer at the centre of the transaction, for the first time."

Stop Settling. Start Finding.

The right home is not a matter of luck. It is a matter of having the right information, the right guidance, and the right person in your corner. That is what Relai gives you.

Book an Expert Session

Free, no-obligation call with a Relai advisor. relai.world/expert_session

Chat with Relai Genie

Ask anything about projects, builders, or localities. Free on WhatsApp. +91 73311 12955

Explore Our Platform

Browse RERA-verified, data-scored projects. www.relai.world

Read Our Property Blog

Market insights, buyer guides, and locality deep-dives. relai.world/blog

One conversation. No pressure. No obligation. Just the clearest, most honest picture of the home market you have ever been given.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)