Oppo has launched its new much awaited Reno 16 series in China, marking a new chapter for its premium mid-range smartphone lineup. The series, which includes the standard Reno 16 and the more advanced Reno 16 Pro, emphasises a sophisticated design language paired with significant hardware enhancements.

The new devices introduce a refreshed aesthetic, featuring flat OLED displays and a refined build quality that underscores Oppo’s commitment to premium styling. Alongside these design updates, the Reno 16 series delivers substantial upgrades in battery technology and imaging capabilities, aiming to provide a comprehensive user experience for photography enthusiasts and power users alike. iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera, Price, Specifications and Design; Know All Before September 2026 Launch.

Oppo Reno 16 Specifications and Features

The standard Oppo Reno 16 is built around a 6.32-inch flat OLED display with a resolution of 2640×1216 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3600 nits of local peak brightness. Under the bonnet, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 SUPER chipset. It is available in various memory configurations, including LPDDR5X or LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device is backed by a 6,700mAh battery supporting 80W wired fast charging.

For imaging, the Reno 16 sports a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom and OIS. For selfies, it includes a 50MP front-facing camera with autofocus. The phone runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 16 and features stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, an IR blaster, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It boasts robust durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69/IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 16 Price in China

The Oppo Reno 16 is currently available for purchase in China. The base model, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at CNY3,499. For those requiring more capacity, the high-end variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is available for CNY 4,899. The smartphone is offered in three colour options: Moonlit Night Black, Galaxy Purple, and Heart-Fluttering Stars. Infinix HOT 70, Infinix HOT 70 Pro Launched Globally With Dynamic Shine Design, AI-Powered Features; Check Specifications, Price Here.

Oppo has launched the Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro in China, featuring flat OLED screens, 200MP triple rear cameras, and large batteries. The standard Reno 16, powered by the Dimensity 8550 SUPER, starts at CNY 3,499 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Both models emphasise premium design, advanced imaging, and robust IP69K-rated durability for the Chinese market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO China Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).