Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): The stunning R|Elan x Gauri and Nainika Spring/Summer 2023 show presented a grand biodegradable collection that was a first for R|Elan at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre, India's largest & foremost venue for marquee exhibitions, conventions, and social events and located in the heart of Mumbai's business district, Bandra Kurla Complex, R|Elan said in a statement.

Also Read | UAE vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Cricket Match in Geelong.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) launched its new biodegradable R|Ela EcoGold offering in partnership with dynamic designer duo Gauri & Nainika to present an eco-friendly collection titled Midnight Botanica.

Hemant D Sharma, Sector Head - Polyester, Reliance Industries Limited, commented, "At Reliance, it has been always our endeavour to enhance the sustainability and circularity quotient in R|Elan offerings. This time we have achieved a breakthrough in developing biodegradable technologies - R|Elan EcoGold. We are thrilled to have witnessed the matchless fusion of sustainability and style in the Midnight Botanica collection of Gauri and Nanika."

Also Read | United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About UAE vs NED Cricket Match in Geelong.

Sharing their thoughts on the collaboration, designers Gauri & Nainika said, "This has been one of the most exciting collaborations - to be part of a global sustainable movement. We've created glamorous evening wear with a diverse variety of stunning ecofriendly fabrics, most importantly R|Elan™s latest biodegradable R|Elan Eco Gold, that we are sure our customers will love."

Gauri and Nainika chose R|Elan GreenGold, R|Elan EcoGold and R|Elan Freeflow for the collection. R|Elan GreenGold fabric is made from 100 percent post-consumer used PET bottles while using efficient and certified manufacturing practices.

Thanks to this innovation, PET bottles can be reduced from ending up in landfills and oceans making R|Elan GreenGold one of the most sought-after fabrics among leading brands, retailers, fashion designers and style enthusiasts. R|Elan Freeflow fabric makes one feel like a million dollars. It provides fluidity and has a luxurious fall and drape. R|Elan EcoGold is the true warrior of Mother Nature as it is bio-enhanced to break down into natural elements and plays a huge role in saving fashion waste from piling in landfills, the company noted in the statement.

The collection called "Midnight Botanica 2023" had a rich, dark, dreamy look with stark contrasting hues of the night and botanical inspirations. Floating fashionably down the ramp were light as air chiffons, crepes and organza's that were turned into swirling dresses, jumpsuits and red-carpet worthy flowing Grecian gowns. The romantic colours set the mood for the collection as fiery red and delicate ivory were merged skillfully with strong jewel tones.

For Gauri and Nainika, florals have always been the mainstay of their design sensibility, which was once again visible by botanical inspirations throughout the ensembles as blossoms appeared delicately on fabrics. The designers also brought in the beautiful rose print to further emphasise the femininity of the collection.

When it came to silhouettes, classic corsetry was in focus with Greco-Roman inspired fluted bodices over fluid, flowing drapes. Halters, off-shoulder accents, dramatic oneshoulder visions along with rouching and detailing created that ultra-glam style story on the catwalk. Gauri and Nainika ensured the collection was ideal for diverse body shapes and offered a relaxed, laidback elegance that will be favoured by a wide cross section of buyers.

Fashion Influencer Masoom Minawala closed the very exquisite show wearing a pristine, white, will-power, corset gown with an intricately draped back that flowed into a luxurious, fabric trail.When women want to create show-stopping entries at events, the "Midnight Botanica 2023" collection by Gauri and Nainika from the sensational R|Elan fabrics will cause a memorable stir, the company added in the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)