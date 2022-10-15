United Arab Emirates is all set to take on Netherlands in the second game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Both teams, who will first feature in First Round matches, will look forward to getting a solid start as they eye an entry into Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup. The United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands match is scheduled to be hosted at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on October 16, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

UAE vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

UAE vs NED Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Both the teams have faced each other eight times in T20Is. Interestingly, the head-to-head between these two teams is levelled at four matches each. So, it will be interesting to see who takes the lead. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the World T20 Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in Australia.

UAE vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Muhammad Waseem (UAE) Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) Max O’Dowd (NED) Fred Klassen (NED)

UAE vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

UAE Likely Playing 11: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vritiya Aravind, Cp Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Aayan Khan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan

NED Likely Playing 11: Max O’Dowd, Stephen Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Bas De Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Logan Van Beek, Brandon Glover, Fred Klassen, Paul Van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2022 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).