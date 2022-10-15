United Arab Emirates (UAE) will lock horns with Netherlands (NED) in the second match of the T20I World Cup 2022 on October 16 (Sunday) at Simonds Stadium in Geelong, Australia.The thrilling clash will kick-start at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction UAE vs NED T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About UAE vs NED Cricket Match in Geelong.

UAE and NED are placed in group A in round 1, with Sri Lanka and Namibia being the other two teams. United Arab Emirates and Netherlands before heading to the crucial opening encounter of their T20I World Cup 2022 campaign, had a drill at warm-up matches. Both the teams were scheduled to play two warm-up games. UAE lost their first warm-up match to two time title winners West Indies by 17 runs while in the second match rain interfered and the match was abandoned without a ball been bowled. On the other hand, Netherlands also had their warm-up outing in quite similar fashion as they lost the first match to Scotland by 18 runs and in the second warm-up game against West Indies, the match got postponed due to the rain. The last time UAE and NED faced each other was in 2019 and it will be interesting to see who pulls it off in an evenly balanced contest.

UAE vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Scott Edwards (NED), Vriitya Aravind (UAE) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

UAE vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tom Cooper (NED), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Max O'Dowd (NED) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

UAE vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Basil Hameed (UAE), Logan van Beek (NED), Bas de Leede (NED) could be our all-rounders.

UAE vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Brandon Glover (NED), Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan (UAE), Paul van Meekeren (NED) could form the bowling attack.

UAE vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Scott Edwards (NED), Vriitya Aravind (UAE),Tom Cooper (NED), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Max O'Dowd (NED),Basil Hameed (UAE), Logan van Beek (NED), Bas de Leede (NED), Brandon Glover (NED), Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan (UAE), Paul van Meekeren (NED).

Bas de Leede (NED) could be named as the captain of your UAE vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Basil Hameed (UAE) could be selected as the vice-captain.

