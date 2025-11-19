Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), has ventured into the pet-care market with Waggies - pet food designed to make high-quality, science-backed nutrition accessible and affordable to pet parents across the country.

In a statement, RCPL said it aims to redefine everyday pet care by delivering complete, balanced, and superior nutrition at value-driven price points.

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26: Mark Wood Fit To Play As England Name 12-Man Squad Against Australia in 1st Test.

With a mission to make nutrition accessible, Waggies has been created on a strong foundation backed by deep scientific research.

The Waggies portfolio is built on science-led formulations enhanced with herbs, DHA for brain development, essential vitamins, and highly digestible ingredients for holistic health, RCPL said.

Also Read | Former Wicketkeeper-Batter Mark Greatbatch Elected as President of New Zealand Cricket Board.

The brand represents the ideology that every pet deserves the right nutrition - not just a select few.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "Waggies is formulated to deliver superior value - balancing enhanced nutrition with affordability. It comes with key benefits of extra protein, prebiotics for digestive support, and it provides balanced all-day energy along with joint health, skin & coat health. We believe every pet must have access to the right nutrition, and every pet parent must have access to global quality products without digging deep into their pockets. Developed after deep scientific research and priced at affordable rates, Waggies and Waggies Pro will soon be the most preferred choice for every pet parent."

Guided by the philosophy of "From Few Households to Many", Waggies seeks to bridge gaps in affordability with packs starting from Rs 199 per Kg. Trial accessibility and availability further enable more pet parents to make healthier choices with confidence.

Waggies is priced with value at the core: Waggies starting at Rs 199 and Waggies Pro starting at Rs 249. Additionally, comes in 100g trial packs at Rs 20 to encourage easy adoption among new consumers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)