Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: S.L. Raheja Hospital - A Fortis Associate, strengthened its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art diagnostic care with the launch of AI-enabled Digital Positron Emission Tomography - Computed Tomography (Digital PET CT) scan and 3 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (3T-MRI) services. These additions mark a milestone in the hospital's journey toward providing precision-driven diagnostics and critical paediatric care in Mumbai.

This is the second digital PET CT scan facility of its kind in Mumbai, bringing world-class imaging capabilities closer to patients. In addition, the hospital introduced advanced Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) services to further enhance critical care for infants and children. The hospital has introduced top-tier technology and upgraded facilities as part of their ongoing effort to bring precision and AI enabled diagnostic modalities to deliver advanced diagnostics excellence and patient centric care.

The facilities were inaugurated by Mr. Chandru Lachmandas Raheja, Trustee, S. L. Raheja Hospital. The launch ceremony was also graced by Trustees Ms. Jyoti Raheja, Mr. Ravi Raheja, Mr. Akshay Raheja and Mr. Neel Raheja & Mr. Ramesh Valecha, Treasurer - DAI. Also present were Mr. Anil Vinayak, Group Chief Operating Officer, Fortis Healthcare; Mr. Ashish Bhatia, Executive Vice President, Fortis Healthcare; Dr. S. Narayani, Business Head-Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra, Dr. Kunal Punamiya, CEO - S.L. Raheja Hospital; and Lt. Gen Dr. V. Ravishankar, Medical Advisor. Their collective presence underscored the significance of this milestone in advancing healthcare excellence in the region.

The AI-enabled PET CT and MRI facilities, which will be headed by Dr Mary Anne Joseph, Head-Nuclear Imaging and Dr Sanjay Bhatia, Consultant-Dept. of Radiology, respectively. The new digital PET CT delivers enhanced resolution, faster imaging time, and improved patient comfort. It is equipped with AI-enabled software to provide better precision in identifying lesions. This technology is used for cancer, neurology, infection, inflammation, and cardiology--for diagnosis, staging, and assessment of treatment response. Fast imaging on digital PET-CTs also helps cut down on treatment delays. By bringing these advanced imaging modalities to the community, S.L. Raheja Hospital - A Fortis Associate, strengthens access to expert cancer care and other diagnostic services, supporting early detection and timely intervention for better patient outcomes.

The state-of-the-art 3 Tesla MRI machine is AI-enabled and will produce sharper more detailed high-resolution images, has a stronger magnet that allows for faster scans, which reduces patient time in the machine and improves workflow, and comes with enhanced precision which helps in early diagnosis and more accurate treatment planning. With the introduction of this advanced MRI, along with PET-CT capabilities, S.L. Raheja Hospital is making world-class testing modalities accessible not only to the local community but also to patients across Mumbai--bringing cutting-edge diagnostic care closer to where it's needed most.

NICU and PICU feature a thoughtfully designed environment with bright, soothing color palettes and dedicated zones for family comfort, aimed at creating a calming atmosphere that supports faster recovery for young patients. The NICU houses seven beds, and is fully equipped with high-frequency ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) units, LED phototherapy systems, and medical-grade sterilizers. The PICU consists of four beds, with one dedicated isolation bed for immunocompromised or infectious cases, ensuring maximum protection and personalized care. Designed to facilitate both medical excellence and emotional well-being, this unit will be supported by pediatric facilities, located on the same floor with 4 beds for seamless coordination between departments and timely, integrated care for both infants & children. It will be headed by Dr Asmita Mahajan, Consultant Neonatologist & Pediatrician.

Speaking at the launch, Dr S. Narayani, Business Head-Fortis Hospitals, Maharashtra, said, "At S. L. Raheja Hospital, we have always believed in pushing the boundaries of excellence in patient care. The launch of our advanced NICU, PICU, and cutting-edge PET CT and MRI facilities is a major step forward in our commitment to providing world-class, technology-driven healthcare. These upgrades not only strengthen our pediatric and diagnostic services but also reflect our continued investment in the health and well-being of our community."

"With this launch, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering best-in-class pediatric and diagnostic care. We are harnessing the best AI has to offer with the launch of the PET-CT with latest imaging technologies and AI-enabled precision tools, designed to enhance accuracy, speed, and patient comfort. Our advanced digital PET-CT detects even the smallest tumors, often missed by earlier technologies. Paired with the new 3 Tesla MRI, which enables faster scans, patients--especially those with claustrophobia (fear of confined spaces)--can now experience greater comfort and efficiency. The NICU and PICU are equipped not just with the latest medical technologies, but also designed with a deep focus on safety, comfort, and emotional support for our young patients and their families at their deepest hour of need. These new facilities, built on a foundation of compassionate, evidence-based care are helmed by experts," said Dr Kunal Punamiya, CEO, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate.

Fortis Healthcare Limited - an IHH Healthcare Berhad Company - is a leading integrated healthcare services provider in India. It is one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country with 27 healthcare facilities, ~4,750 operational beds (including O&M facilities), and over 400 diagnostics centers (including JVs). The Company is listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. It draws strength from its partnership with a global major and parent company - IHH, to build upon its culture of world-class patient care and superlative clinical excellence. Fortis employs over 23,000 people (including Agilus Diagnostics Limited) who share its vision of becoming the world's most trusted healthcare network. Fortis offers a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services ranging from clinics to quaternary care facilities and a wide range of ancillary services.

