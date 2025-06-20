New Delhi, June 20: Apple may be preparing to introduce the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, and reports suggest that, the launch event could fall between September 8 and September 10. The upcoming lineup is said to come with iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air model, which may replace the current "Plus" model with a lighter and thinner design.

Early leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet, which may measure 5.5mm in thickness. To make a sleek design possible, Apple might remove the USB-C port and eliminate other physical connectors. The entire iPhone 17 lineup is also expected to feature several upgrades, including enhanced chipsets, better camera systems, and advanced display enhancements. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Y Series Launched in India.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

Apple’s iPhone 17 series may launch in India with the base iPhone 17 priced at INR 89,900. The slim iPhone 17 Air could be priced roughly at around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro might be available at INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may reach up to INR 1,64,900.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 series is rumoured to introduce two new MagSafe chargers, A3502 and A3503, reportedly supporting 50W wireless charging and compliant with the Qi 2.2 standard. All four models, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, could come with a 24MP front camera. The rear camera setup may vary, with the standard iPhone 17 expected to feature dual lenses, the iPhone 17 Air may possibly offer a single 48MP camera, and the Pro models likely include triple 48MP sensors. Nothing Phone 3 Glyph Matrix Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro may feature 6.3-inch displays, the iPhone 17 Pro Max might include a 6.9-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Air could fall in between with a 6.6-inch display. The base iPhone 17 model may include the A18 chip, the Air model could feature the A19 chip, and the Pro models are likely to be powered by the A19 Pro chip.

