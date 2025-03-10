S3 International Kids and Teens Fashion Week: A Dazzling Showcase of Talent, Diversity, and Fashion at The Savera Hotel

New Delhi [India], March 10: With the whole of Chennai marching towards the end of winter season, there happened to be a hot and sizzling event which took place in the heart of the city at The Savera hotel. The S3 International Kids and Teens Fashion Week opened with a bang on the night of 25th January. Its Founder Dr.Florence Helen Nalini had this initiative envisioned to be a premier platform dedicated to showcase the incredible talents of children in fashion. She has proclaimed that S3 will not be just a runway showcase rather it would be a celebration of self-expression,diversity and the boundless potential that every child holds.

Dr.Florence is an edupreneur and a psychologist. She's the founder and director of Shreya's Global Academy. She's a prominent franchise partner with several leading educational institutions like Little millennium and Global Art. She won the India 2021 title and the Glamorous Achiever subtitle at TIGP. She won Ms.International People Choice Winner 2022 at Ms.International World, Miami, Florida, USA. In 2023, she was then chosen to participate in the International Pageant at Tennessee, USA and won the title of Asia Pacific International. She had recently competed in the Ms.World Universal pageant held at Los Angeles, California for which she boarded the Royal Carribean cruise and she won the prestigious title of Ms.World Universal 2024. Further solidifying her place in the world of fashion, Dr.Florence graced the runway at The Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Her younger daughter Sariha Chowdhary is the CEO & Co-founder of S3. She has done her UG in Psychology and she has recently been crowned Miss World Universal 2024.

The age groups for the show was under three categories : 5-8yrs, 9-13yrs & 14-19yrs. There was a special segment for the underprivileged children and they were selected from Missionaries of Charity Nirmala Sishu Bhavan,Royapuram(represented by Mother Superior Sr.Cistina)

And from Dorcas home for Shelter (who's representative Sujatha attended the event)

There were over 350 children who participated in the auditions from different states and cities across Tamilnadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh out of which 50 were chosen as finalists henceforth making this event a Pan India success.

The show director and choreographer was Shadab Khan from Bangalore who managed to furnish intense and electrifying ramp walk training sessions for the kids and teens. His teaching on the different types of runway walk and posture gave the participants immense confidence and zeal.

The kids and Teens were super glammed up with their Hair and Makeup partner Naturals, a big thank you shout out to Kumaravel and Veena Kumaravel for their support and their presence as a special guest in the event.

The fashion event showcased various clothing brands in the form of extravagant sequels like McKenzie(for traditional lehengas), Trendz Junior by Reliance(for casual wear),Sportric(sports brand) and Sidney Sladen(fashion designer who created 50 unique designs for the finalists.

Sidney Sladen had collaborated for the first time in Chennai to design for kids and teens thereby supporting Dr Florence's vision.

There were quite a handful of kids who delivered the best walk as mentioned below,

Boys sequence age group 5-9 yrs :

Prajeeth and Sarvesh child models from Pondicherry were the show openers and show stoppers in Trends juniors and Sidney's designer outfit

Boys sequence Age group 10- 13 yrs :

Haarish from Chennai and Jisnu from Madurai were the show openers and Show Stoppers

Boys sequence Age group 14-19yrs :

Krishwanth, and George Infant were the show openers and Aashish Ram was the Show Stopper from Chennai

Girls Sequence Age group 5-9 yrs :

Antara, from Palghat Kerala, Muskan Fatima and Shamruthaa from Chennai were the show openers

Girls sequence Age group 10 -13 yrs :

Luckshara from Madurai and Ebin Jovita from Pondicherry were the show openers and show stoppers

Teen girls Sequence

Age group 13 - 19yrs :

Deshna, Ananya Vishwesh and Jessica were the show openers from Chennai

Isha, Vedha and Nancy were the Show stoppers

The Title Sponsor for the event was Shreya's Global academy. Followed by which they had a Co-sponsor-Card trust.

Little Millennium, Global art, Apollo Spectra, Koskii, Truly herbivore, Six cube media, Dollins, Cocoon and Pixel buzz were the supporting partners

Overall the project was truly a huge inspiration and success. They had literally spread the international buzz around the city indeed..!!

https://www.instagram.com/s3internationalfashionweek?igsh=MWp4YWZmYnByeGZsdA==

