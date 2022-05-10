Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals.

Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains.

SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Sanjay Ghodawat.

It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

Highlighting the various businesses of SGG since inception, Sanjay Ghodawat says, "SGG will continue to expand and contribute towards the upliftment of the Indian economy. Ghodawat Consumer (GCL) recently accomplished a momentous milestone of crossing INR 1400 crore in revenue under the leadership of my son and its MD - Shrenik Ghodawat. Star Localmart is our retail franchisee model launched to assist anyone and everyone aspiring to enter the Grocery Retail industry. Star Air, our aviation arm, has crossed the 4 lakh passenger mark and is working to expand its network which currently serves 16 destinations in India. We strongly believe that educated youth is the future of our country and Sanjay Ghodawat University constantly strives to do the needful. Lastly, our mission of becoming the best conglomerate of India is still intact and fuelled with a new outlook of enabling all our stakeholders to grow, and with them, I'm sure we will succeed."

"At SGG, our vision is to cross INR 7500 Cr. in revenue by FY 2025," says Shrenik Ghodawat. "All our businesses have been performing exceptionally well and have won reputed accolades in their respective sectors. GCL is expanding to various cities in India, and will contribute a lion's share in our overall growth strategy. Star Localmart in the next three years will have atleast 3000 stores spread across various states in India and will provide employment to over 25,000 people. RENOM is now the largest ISP in India which presently has over 1.5 GW of renewable assets under management, which will grow to 5 GW by the FY25."

For more information, please visit www.ghodawat.com

