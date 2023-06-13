Indian plywood manufacturer Satin Ply scooped the title of Leading Plywood Product Provider of the Year in India in UK-based Build Magazine's Home Builder Awards 2023.

PNN

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], June 13: Satin Ply, a prominent plywood manufacturer based in Karkala, Karnataka, has been recognized with the esteemed Build Magazine's Home Builder award as the Leading Plywood Product Provider of the Year in India. This accolade reaffirms Satin Ply's commitment to delivering high-quality plywood solutions and its outstanding contribution to the construction and interior design sectors.

Also Read | German Travel Stay Sector Nudges Near Pre-COVID Levels.

The UK-based Build Magazine's annual Home Builder awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the construction industry, highlighting companies that demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship, customer service, and product offerings. Satin Ply's remarkable achievement in winning the leading Plywood Product Provider of the Year award showcases its industry-leading position and unwavering dedication to providing top-notch plywood solutions.

As a leading plywood manufacturer and supplier in India, Satin Ply, a product of K.S. Nazeer Ahmed & Co has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering products of exceptional quality and versatility. The company's wide range of plywood offerings caters to the diverse needs of builders, architects, interior designers, and homeowners alike. Satin Ply's products are known for their durability, strength, and aesthetic appeal, making them the preferred choice for countless projects across the country.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Foldable Phone To Get Optimised Google Apps On Cover Display: From Design To Features, Here’s All We Know.

"We are truly honored to receive the Build's award for leading Plywood Product Provider of the Year in India," said Rehana Nazeer, Managing Partner of Satin Ply. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work, innovative spirit, and relentless pursuit of excellence. We are immensely proud of our products and the value they bring to our customers, and this award further motivates us to continue raising the bar in the plywood industry."

K.S. Nazeer Ahmed & Co was initially founded by K.S. Maqdoom Peeran as a timber logs firm in 1930 which then expanded to a sawing firm by K.S. Nazeer Ahmed in 1964. The company entered the plywood sector under the able leadership of Syed Rizwan Ahmed and Syed Rifath Ahmed, the third generation of the family business.

Since its inception, it has consistently demonstrated a customer-centric approach, offering tailored solutions to meet the specific requirements of every project. The company's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices sets it apart in the industry. Satin Ply's production processes adhere to stringent quality standards, ensuring that its plywood products are not only durable and reliable but also environmentally responsible.

With its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, a dedicated team of experts, and an extensive distribution network, Satin Ply has earned a reputation as a trusted plywood provider throughout India. The Build Magazine award recognizes the company's unwavering commitment to product excellence, customer satisfaction, and industry leadership.

For more information about Satin Ply and its extensive range of plywood products, please visit their website at satinply.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)