New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/TPT): Savin Communication, India's first PR-tech company, has officially launched their new tech-driven Influencer Marketing platform- WTI Space.

The platform was launched today at 11:00 am and is a marketplace that aims to connect Influencers and Brands. With their website going live, the registrations for Influencers has already begun and as of now, during the initial stage, only the Influencers will be allowed to get themselves registered on the platform.

The influencers can get themselves registered on the platform by just submitting a few details about themselves and the whole process is designed to provide a hassle free experience to the users. From tech to fitness, from beauty to fashion, they have categorised influencers under 30 categories for brands to get in touch with them.

WTI Space by Savin Communication aims to onboard 50000 Influencers from various categories in the upcoming 6 months. The newly-launched WTI Space will be a first-of-its-kind marketplace that will allow bloggers & influencers and brands to connect with each other over similar passions and interests and harbour relationships, collaborate with one another, and gain access to events and teachable knowledge shared by some of the biggest names in the industry.

Talking about the launch of a robust and AI-driven platform like WTI Space, an elated Saurav Chaudhary, the Founder and CEO of Savin Communication stated, "It is a great moment for me and the entire team of WTI Space because we have been working on it since a long time. Through this platform, we envision helping numerous influencers to channelize their creative knack and help them in unleashing their potential by collaborating with renowned brands, which will be a boon to both- brands and influencers."

With the use of modern emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, WTI will help brands to find the perfect suitable Influencer that will help them in the process of brand promotion. Under the capable guidance and leadership of the top-management of Savin Communication which includes Saurav Chaudhary (Founder and CEO), Avinash Jha (Director and President), Aradhana Srivastav (Director and Vice-President), Sonal Patel (Director) and Tusharika Mehra (WTI Lead), WTI Space is moving towards emerging as a marketplace that will act as a springboard for online creators and help them immensely in boosting their careers alongside fetching them monetary gains.

WTI Space also plans to organise a mega event titled 'Trendsetter 2.O' by the end of this year in Goa. The aim of the event will be to honour and felicitate the hard work of Influencers.

To get yourself registered, visit this link:- https://wtispace.com/

