Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Scaler, a leading upskilling platform, completes two years of operations this month. In this short span of time, they have seen a 200 per cent growth in revenue, supported by a 3X increase in employee strength.

The startup's parent firm, InterviewBit, has featured on the Financial Times Asia Pacific High Growth Companies 2021 ranking - one of the only two Indian Edtech startups to make it to the list. InterviewBit is ranked at no. 97 on the latest annual ranking of the region's leading 500 high-growth companies, as compiled by FT in partnership with Nikkei Asia and research provider Statista.

Scaler's education program for tech professionals, Scaler Academy, has created waves in the industry. Professionals with less than 3 years of experience saw an average CTC of INR 16.5 LPA post graduating from the program, while those with 3-7 years of experience received INR 22.5 LPA and those with 8+ years of experience received INR 39.5 LPA, on average. The highest salary package secured among learners was INR 1.5 crore per annum at a global tech firm. On average, Scaler learners see a 4.5x RoI (return on investment) from the course, with RoI calculated as the average salary hike divided by the price of the course. This far exceeds many higher education organisations that typically see an RoI of less than 1x.

Among the batch, 50 per cent of the learners were from the states of Karnataka (19 per cent), Telangana & AP (13 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (10 per cent) and Maharashtra (8 per cent). The remaining 50 per cent was split fairly evenly among the rest of the country. Moreover, contrary to popular belief, a majority of the Scaler Academy learners were from Tier 2 and 3 colleges. The numbers indicate a significant shift in companies' mindset, and the focus continues to be on talent rather than pedigree.

Over 220 companies hired from Scaler Academy's present batch of learners (2019-2020). 45.6 of these were MNCs, and the remaining 54.4 per cent were high growth startups. Some of the biggest employers this placement season were Amazon, Microsoft and Delhivery, among others (listed below).

In addition, 43.8 per cent of Academy learners got jobs at an SDE 2 (Software Development Engineer) position or higher, with some securing leadership positions at fast-growing tech companies (eg: an Architect at a leading Indian OTT and CTO at a leading solar energy startup). Amazon continues to hire more from Scaler as compared to India's top 20 engineering colleges including the IITs. Along with cracking top tech companies, many Scaler learners also get promoted within their first appraisal cycle (

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)