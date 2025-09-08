SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has officially opened applications for its MBA programmes through the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2025. SCIT offers two specialised MBA programmes for the academic year 2026-27, each admitting students through SNAP 2025.

The MBA in Information Technology Business Management (ITBM) and MBA in Data Sciences & Data Analytics (DSDA) are open to candidates holding a minimum of 50% marks in their undergraduate degree (45% for SC/ST). Both programmes are accessible exclusively through the SNAP 2025 admission process.

The SNAP test is a computer-based test (CBT). SNAP Registration Fee is INR 2250, and Programme Registration Fee is INR 1000. The registration and payment window for SNAP 2025 began on August 1, 2025 (Friday), and will close on November 20, 2025 (Thursday).

The test will be held on three dates: December 6 (Saturday), December 14 (Sunday), and December 20 (Saturday), 2025. Candidates may attempt the test up to three times, with the best score considered for the admission process. SNAP 2025 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options. A 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. Results of the SNAP Test will be declared on January 9, 2026 (Friday), after which the admission process will proceed.

"The industry today needs leaders who can transform data into decisions and technology into strategy. SCIT's MBA programmes in ITBM and DSDA are designed to meet this demand, producing graduates who are highly sought after by leading organisations across consulting, IT, analytics, and emerging technology sectors," remarked Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director of SCIT.

The interim placement statistics for the MBA-ITBM and MBA-DS-DA batches of 2023-25 at SCIT reflect a strong performance, showcasing the institute's growing industry connect. For MBA-ITBM, 35 companies participated, offering the highest package of ₹30 LPA, with the top 10 students securing an average of ₹18.56 LPA. The average package for the top 50 stood at ₹15.50 LPA, while the top 100 students secured an impressive ₹13 LPA. Similarly, the MBA-DS-DA programme witnessed active participation from 26 companies, with the highest package reaching ₹21.42 LPA. The top 10 students achieved an average of ₹14.15 LPA, while the top 25 secured ₹12.13 LPA, reflecting strong demand for data sciences and analytics professionals.

Students at SCIT have the opportunity to specialise in Information Security Management, Digital Transformation, Systems, and Data Science, giving them a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital economy. The MBA in Data Sciences & Data Analytics (DSDA) further enhances this advantage by equipping students with advanced analytical competencies, hands-on exposure to data science tools, and the ability to convert data into actionable business intelligence.

At SCIT, learning extends beyond the classroom through presentations, group discussions, role-plays, debates, and teamwork-driven projects, ensuring holistic personality development alongside academic excellence. The programmes integrate market-responsive curriculum, real-world projects, research-driven dissertations, and a 15-week industry internship that bridges theory with practice. This unique blend of IT and management training, combined with strong industry linkages, ensures that SCIT graduates are not only job-ready from day one but also positioned to thrive as future leaders in IT, analytics, and business consulting.

To register for SNAP 2025 and learn more about SCIT's MBA programmes:

www.snaptest.org | https://www.scit.edu/institute

