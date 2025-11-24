Scybers Announces the Successful Inauguration of Its New Hi-Tech Office in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24: Scybers is delighted to announce the successful inauguration of its new state-of-the-art office in Chennai, which took place on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Smartworks Olympia Pinnacle, 9th Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai.

The event was graced by Mr. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Co-founder and Partner at Catalincs Partners and former Chairman and MD, Cognizant India, who joined as the Chief Guest. With his extensive experience advising niche technology firms on scaling for rapid growth, his presence added immense value and significance to the occasion.

The launch of the Chennai office marks an important milestone in Scybers' journey to strengthen its mission of delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity services. The new facility now serves as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and 24/7 managed security operations, further enabling Scybers to enhance support for clients across India and global markets.

Scybers is a pure-play cybersecurity firm protecting organizations from evolving digital threats through AI-driven solutions, deep industry expertise, and a 24/7 global delivery model. Unlike generalist IT providers, Scybers focuses solely on cybersecurity--unifying strategy, engineering, and operations to deliver rapid, scalable, and outcome-driven security. With frontline experience supporting major global enterprises, Scybers continues to offer precision-led protection that goes far beyond tools and frameworks.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: info@scybers.com

