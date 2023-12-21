Search Volumes for the Health Insurance Industry Grow by 6.62 per cent in 2023: A Techmagnate Report

New Delhi [India], December 21: Techmagnate, a leading SEO agency based in New Delhi, has released the Health Insurance Search Trends Report that reveals valuable insights into evolving consumer behavior for 2023.

When Indians start thinking about health insurance, they usually start by searching on the internet to find information about different insurance companies, compare different insurance plans, and decide which one is best for them.

For businesses to effectively market their health insurance plans online, they must have a solid understanding of how people search, which is why a clear understanding of online search behavior can assist service providers in positioning themselves for success in a continuously changing market.

The research for the health insurance search trends report has been conducted based on the first-party data available on Google's Keywords Planner, focusing on 55 high-SV brands

Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and founder of Techmagnate shared his perspective on the report, stating, "Our comprehensive report is more than simply data; it serves as a compass for businesses to successfully navigate changing consumer behavior and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead."

Key Highlights from the Report

* Health insurance-related keyword SV increased by 6.62% in 2023

* Non-branded keywords consistently outperformed branded keywords in SV, emphasizing the importance of tailored online content

* NIVA Bupa, Manipal Cigna, and Care Health Insurance, three out of the top 11 health insurance brands experienced a YoY increase of over 20% in SV.

* Two out of the top 11 brands, Bajaj Allianz and HDFC Ergo, witnessed a YoY drop of more than 12% in SV.

* NIVA Bupa is a new entrant among the top 10 health insurance brands in SV, boasting a remarkable growth rate of 177.88%.

* Religare dropped out of the top 10 health insurance brands by SV, with a decline of -55.13%.

* The top three fastest-growing health insurance categories YoY in SV are Maternity Insurance, Senior Citizens Medicover, and Accidental Insurance.

With the market for health insurance in India changing, this report sheds light on how crucial it is to comprehend and adjust to changing consumer demands. It also highlights how important it is to adapt insurance policy services to meet these changing needs.

Techmagnate is India's leading SEO agency, providing comprehensive digital marketing services. We specialize in working with enterprise-level clients to optimize their online presence and achieve digital marketing goals. We use a combination of data analytics, technology, and industry expertise to develop and execute effective marketing campaigns that drive results.

For media inquiries or access to the complete Auto Finance Insurance Search Trends Report, please contact us at +91-9910308266 or visit https://www.techmagnate.com/contact-us.html

