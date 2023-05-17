New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/India PR Distribution): SFC Asia - a boutique consulting firm operating out of South Asia - has announced plans to host a series of micro-events tagged 'The Ahead Dialogues'. This initiative is in direct alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aims to support the vision of the G20 Group, presently chaired by India.

Running from June to December 2023, 'The Ahead Dialogues' will spotlight critical global issues like energy, climate change, sustainability, and environmental health. The forum intends to bring together top-tier experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to share innovative ideas, best practices, and transformative strategies to address the pressing challenges threatening our planet.

The events, with a particular focus on Northeast India, will be accessible both physically and virtually, encouraging participation from around the globe. As stated by Akanksha Tyagi, Director, SFC Asia (Social Friendly Management), "The world must persist in meaningful dialogue to discover effective solutions to the alarming realities of climate change, environmental sustainability, and energy consumption."

"Our purpose for these events is clear," adds Akanksha, "We aim for practicality, with each event offering stand-alone, interactive sessions to facilitate knowledge sharing. Our goal is to generate practical outcomes and solutions that can serve as policy actions for governments and stakeholders."

'The Ahead Dialogues' will explore topics directly tied to the SDGs, fostering conversation and action on themes such as Climate Change Mitigation, Sustainable Transport, Blue Economy, Renewable Energy, Circular Economy, Sustainable Agriculture, Water Security, Green Finance, and Biodiversity Conservation, among others.

Echoing this sentiment, Prassenjit Lahiri, Director, SFC Asia (Social Friendly Management), emphasized that while the structure of the event mirrors the G20 Group, it also aims to localize pressing global themes. "We intend to showcase the unique advantages and untold stories from India's Northeast region, raising a group of young individuals passionate about driving dialogue for change," said Prassenjit.

SFC Asia's commitment to a sustainable future is deeply embedded in its ethos, and the launch of 'The Ahead Dialogues' reaffirms this dedication. The event series, acknowledged and supported by the G20 Secretariat, aims to foster an open platform for global dialogue, that not just empowers individuals and organizations to confront global challenges but also accelerates the pace of sustainable transformation. SFC Asia invites all who share in their vision for a more sustainable world to join 'The Ahead Dialogues' and contribute to this critical conversation.

