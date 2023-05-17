Mumbai, May 17: After an apparent quarrel over a picture opportunity, a fight between two families at a Disney World turned into a full-fledged battle. Around noon on Monday (May 15), in Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, two families got into a fight in the supposedly ‘Most Magical Place on Earth’.

The family were just passing the entrance gates to the 100th Anniversary sign, commemorating The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary, as per the available video footage. Multiple Arrested After Ugly Brawl Between Queretaro and Atlas Fans During Mexican Football League Match.

Someone could be heard asking, "Did you see how it broke out?," in the video, which was captured by a passerby and posted on social media. “I was simply strolling by when I noticed it occurring”, he added.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, one family was blocking the sign when another wanted to snap a picture of it.

That family apparently asked the other family to relocate, but when they refused, one of the families allegedly hit another in the face, starting a full-scale battle.

One individual needed medical attention after the incident, but they decided not to report it. Two more were kicked out of the amusement park in the matter.

Previously in July 2022, a large fight occurred inside Disney World close to Peter Pan's Flight in Magic Kingdom. When two families got into a fight in the midst of Magic Kingdom's Fantasyland over an alleged bump in a ride wait, it garnered widespread media attention. Video: Brawl at Wedding in Alappuzha After Guests Not Served ‘Pappadams’ for Second Time, Ruckus Causes Damages Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh.

A man was detained for child abuse at Disney's Hollywood Studios despite claiming to have been attacked by kids. There have been several confrontations on the Magic Kingdom ferryboats, in addition to a yelling brawl at the Transportation and Ticket Centre that happily did not escalate to physical altercation.

