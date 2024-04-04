SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 4: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Nagpur, a leading institution under Symbiosis International University, has set April 12th, 2024, as the deadline for Symbiosis Entrance Test 2024 registration, which is the official entrance examination for the institute's B.B.A Honours / B.B.A Honours with Research programme. This 4-year (3+1) programme provides students with a strong foundation in business management, covering areas like accounting, finance, marketing, operations, and human resources. Interested candidates can register for the entrance exam through the official registration link.

Also Read | Mahakal Temple Priest Adarsh Mishra Marries Congress Leader’s Daughter Avni Shukla in Indore; Couple Claims Threat to Life, Approaches MP High Court for Protection (Watch Video).

Commenting on SCMS Nagpur as an institution of excellence, Dr. Sameer Pingle, Director, Symbiosis Center for Management Studies Nagpur, stated "At SCMS Nagpur, we understand the importance of holistic development, and our commitment to providing comprehensive education extends beyond the classroom. We believe in nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped with the skills, knowledge, and experiences to excel in their chosen fields and make meaningful contributions to the global business community."

Forging Future Leaders & Empowering Excellence

Also Read | Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Announces Fresh Job Cuts, Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in Cloud Computing Unit.

The B.B.A Honours programme at SCMS Nagpur provides students with an immersive understanding of business management across various domains. Through specialized coursework, seminars, and projects, students delve into areas such as finance, marketing, operations, and strategic management, honing their critical thinking and decision-making skills. This comprehensive learning experience not only lays a robust foundation in business principles but also prepares them as sought-after candidates for employers in diverse industries. Additionally, the B.B.A Honours with Research programme supplements core business subjects with specialized research-oriented coursework, including research methods and data analysis. Under faculty guidance, students engage in independent research projects, fostering critical thinking and making original contributions to their chosen field of study.

The programme offers the following specializations-

- Marketing - Finance - HRM The programme framework allows options to pursue major, and minor courses and opportunities to pursue multidisciplinary, ability and skill enhancement courses.

Enriching Campus Life and Infrastructure

SCMS Nagpur offers a vibrant campus experience that promotes all-round-development. Featuring amenities like hostels, sports centre, guest house, gym, healthcare centre, salon and a modern auditorium, the campus cultivates an environment conducive to both learning and personal development. Furthermore, its sports facilities, including futsal and basketball courts, not only promote an active lifestyle but also nurture teamwork and camaraderie among students.

Touching Global Horizons : SCMS Nagpur's International Cell

Furthermore, SCMS Nagpur's International Cell offers a dynamic platform for students keen on global exposure. Through initiatives like the Global Immersion Programme, students are given an opportunity to study a semester abroad in reputed universities. Opportunities for semester exchange programmes with foreign universities like Hoshchule University, Germany, HWR University, Germany, IESEG University, France, LBU, UK , etc, are given. The benefits of these programmes are manifold, ranging from fostering cross-cultural understanding to enhancing employability in a globalized world, thus preparing students to thrive in an increasingly interconnected landscape.

Placement and Recruiters

The institute offers highly sought-after placement opportunities through collaborations with esteemed industry leaders. Some of the valued partners include Capgemini, Upgrade, Sapio Analytics, Decathlon, Tech Mahindra, Vivo, Solar Industries India Limited, Bluestone, and numerous other renowned organizations.

Internship opportunities

Additionally, SCMS Nagpur provides internship opportunities with renowned companies.. These internships provide valuable hands-on experience, allowing students to apply classroom knowledge in real-world settings and develop essential professional skills under the guidance of industry experts. Such experiences not only enhance students' resumes but also prepare them for successful careers in their respective fields.

In essence, SCMS Nagpur emerges as the prime choice for pursuing a B.B.A programme, offering a fusion of academic distinction, industry alignment, and holistic growth avenues. Positioned strategically in central India, the institute enjoys the advantages of a vibrant cultural milieu and proximity to burgeoning business domains. With cutting-edge facilities and seasoned faculty, SCMS Nagpur cultivates an enriching learning atmosphere, encouraging students to pursue their interests, enhance critical thinking, and gain practical insights through experiential learning endeavors.

To know more visit-

SCMS Nagpur

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)