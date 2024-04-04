Ujjain, April 4: A couple who had a love marriage in Indore a month ago sought protection from the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday. The couple, Avni Shukla and Adarsh Mishra, reported that Avni’s father, Ravi Shukla, a secretary in the Madhya Pradesh Congress, disapproved of her marriage with Adarsh who is a priest at the Mahakal temple and had threatened their lives.

Amar Ujala reported that when the couple arrived at the court, Avni’s father was already there and a heated argument ensued between him and Adarsh’s family. Adarsh is a priest at the Mahakal Temple. Madhya Pradesh High Court Grants Protection to Teen Live-In Couple, Says ‘Not Necessary to Enjoy Every Right Conferred by Constitution’.

Couple Receive Threat After Love Marriage

Avni stated that her father, a prominent Congress leader, did not approve of her marriage to Adarsh. Despite being married for a month, they have been continuously receiving threats and are extremely distressed. Avni also released a video expressing her fear for the safety of her husband and in-laws. HC on Interfaith Marriage: Allahabad High Court Rejects Pleas Filed by Eight Hindu-Muslim Couples for Protection of Life Citing Non-Compliance With Anti-Conversion Law.

She further stated that when they all arrived at the High Court for their safety on Wednesday, her father was informed and he too arrived there. Adarsh and his family were already present and another heated argument broke out between the two families, which had to be controlled by the police.

Avni accused her father of physically assaulting her husband Adarsh in the premises of the High Court and threatening Adarsh’s family. The dispute ended with the arrival of the police and her father left.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2024 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).