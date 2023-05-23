Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI/GPRC): Namdev Shirgaonkar was elected unopposed as the President of the executive committee of India Taekwondo. The election which was duly attended by 25 affiliated state associations was held at the Hotel Sun City Residency, Andheri (E) on 21st May, 2023.

The entire election process went off without a hitch, with all the office-bearers being elected unopposed. All due election norms were firmly in place, with Bhagwatrao Gaikwad (Retired judge) functioning as the Returning Officer in tandem with Sharad D Madakre (Retired Deputy Charity Commissioner).

Namdev Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo, who holds a Black Belt in Taekwondo, voiced his approval of being elected unopposed as chief of India Taekwondo. He affirmed, " It is a matter of immense pride that the entire election process proceeded smoothly. I will ensure that the discipline of taekwondo will gain immense popularity and will reach the masses in our great country. Presently not many may know of taekwondo, but this will not be the case in the future."

Kiarash Bahri (Coordinator - World Taekwondo - WT) as well as (Observer - Asian Taekwondo Union - ATU) and Wanyong LEE (2nd Observer - Asian Taekwondo Union - ATU) and Prashant Desai (Observer - Paralympic Committee of India - PCI) were the individuals who conducted the Election process.

Kiarash Bahri, Coordinator - World Taekwondo - WT, said, "Over the past few months, India has taken steps to realise their potential and I am looking forward to the Indian contingent having a significant impact across international tournaments. India Taekwondo led by Namdev Shirgaonkar is committed to improving the quality of training and athletes. I congratulate the new committee and give the stamp of my approval for the election of the new committee."

Wanyong LEE, Asian Taekwondo Union - ATU, said, "I am very impressed with the quality and commitment of India Taekwondo to popularise the sport and have taken initiatives to make it accessible to several athletes. I believe Taekwondo is a way of life and should be extended to schools and colleges across India. Under Namdev Shirgaonkar's leadership, we expect to see the rise of this sport and expect India to be a powerhouse over the next few years."

India will be featured in the upcoming Senior World Taekwondo Championship 2023 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 25 to June 5.

