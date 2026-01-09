NewsVoir

Gandhidham (Gujarat) [India], January 9: Shreeyam National TMT, one of the leading TMT bar manufacturers and a trusted partner in India's infrastructure development, is pleased to announce a major step in strengthening its corporate governance. Effective from August 2025, the company has appointed Mr. Atul Bhatt and Mr. Ashok Kumar Garg as Independent Directors. These key appointments clearly show Shreeyam National TMT's strong commitment to adopting best-in-class governance practices and securing long-term growth.

Also Read | Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2026: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings, Says 'Indian Diaspora Remains Powerful Bridge Between India and World'.

Mr. Atul Bhatt, renowned for his distinguished career in steel manufacturing, will provide the strategic insights and operational leadership needed to drive Shreeyam National TMT's ambitious expansion. Paired with him, Mr. Ashok Kumar Garg brings his specialized expertise in financial strategy and risk management, which will be vital for strengthening the company's governance framework and ensuring maximum value creation for the shareholders. The combined expertise of the two new Independent Directors is formidable, spanning more than five decades of senior leadership in the steel industry, financial strategy, and corporate governance.

While speaking on these appointments Mr. Vishesh Shahra, Chairman, Shreeyam National TMT, said "We are proud to welcome Mr. Bhatt and Mr. Garg to our Board of Directors. Their proven success and strategic vision fit perfectly with our growth vision. These appointments represent a leap in our company's evolution, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to world-class governance, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. Together, we will unlock new opportunities and aim to set the benchmark for industry leadership."

Also Read | PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Installment: Know How To Do OTP-Based eKYC.

The timing of these appointments reflects Shreeyam National TMT's proactive approach to navigating an evolving market landscape. As India's steel sector continues to benefit from infrastructure investments and urbanization trends, the enhanced governance structure positions the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive innovation.The independent directors will contribute to enhanced transparency, improved risk oversight, and strengthened stakeholder accountability - key pillars of the company's governance philosophy.

About Shreeyam National TMT

For nearly two decades, Shreeyam National TMT has been synonymous with quality and innovation in steel manufacturing. Since 2005, the company is a trusted name in TMT bar production, serving infrastructure, construction, and engineering sectors across India. Committed to sustainability, operational excellence, and customer-centricity, Shreeyam National TMT continues to contribute meaningfully to India's development narrative.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)