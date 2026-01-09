New Delhi, January 9: The 22nd installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is expected to be credited soon, likely between February and March 2026, based on previous payout patterns. Under this installment, eligible farmers will receive INR 2,000 directly into their bank accounts via DBT. However, the government has made OTP-based eKYC mandatory, and farmers who fail to complete it risk missing the payment.

The advisory has been reiterated by the Government of India and the agriculture ministry to ensure transparency and prevent fake or duplicate beneficiaries.

Why OTP-Based eKYC Is Mandatory for PM Kisan 22nd Installment

To stop fraudulent claims and ensure benefits reach genuine farmers, eKYC verification has been made compulsory.

If your PM Kisan status shows “eKYC Required”, your 22nd installment will not be released until verification is completed.

Some states have also started linking benefits with a Farmer ID, making Aadhaar-based eKYC even more important. PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Installment Date: INR 2,000 Payment Likely on This Date, Know eKYC Process.

How to Do PM Kisan OTP-Based eKYC

Farmers can complete OTP-based eKYC online in just a few minutes if their mobile number is linked with Aadhaar.

Step 1: Visit Official PM Kisan Portal

Go to the official PM Kisan website (only use the government portal).

Step 2: Click on ‘eKYC’

On the homepage, navigate to ‘Farmers Corner’ and click on ‘eKYC’.

Step 3: Enter Aadhaar Number

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click Search.

Step 4: Verify OTP

An OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Enter the OTP and click Submit.

Step 5: Confirmation

Once verified, your eKYC status will be updated—usually within 24 hours.

What If Mobile Number Is Not Linked With Aadhaar?

If your Aadhaar is not linked to a mobile number, you can still complete eKYC through:

• Biometric eKYC at Common Service Centre (CSC)

• Nearby State Seva Kendra or agriculture office

Carry your Aadhaar card and bank details.

PM Kisan Eligibility: Who Will Get INR 2,000?

Under the scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive INR 6,000 per year, paid in three installments.

Not Eligible Categories Include:

• Institutional landholders

• Income tax payers

• High-income pensioners

• Professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers

As of 2026, over 9 crore farmers are already enrolled.

How to Check PM Kisan Installment Status

Farmers can check:

• Beneficiary status

• eKYC status

• Payment history

directly on the PM Kisan portal using Aadhaar or registration number. PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Instalment: Complete eKYC in Simple Steps.

To receive the PM Kisan 22nd installment of INR 2,000 without delay, farmers must complete OTP-based eKYC at the earliest. Ensuring Aadhaar verification, an Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and correct bank details will help avoid payment issues and ensure timely credit once the installment is released.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).