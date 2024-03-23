NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23: Simpl, India's foremost Checkout Network, today announced its Holi Splash Sale (bit.ly/4a6kWNN) from March 20-31st to make available lakhs of products from D2C brands for millions of customers across the country. The company is offering up to 15% discount and other affordability constructs which consumers can avail on merchants who are a part of Simpl's universe.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Newly-Announced Candidate Bhikhaji Thakor Opts Out of Sabarkantha LS Poll Race for 'Personal Reasons'.

This assumes association significance for scores of D2C brands across fashion, accessories, footwear, beauty and wellness, electronics and others, who will be able to attract consumers through affordability constructs while helping build their trust on the platform. More than hundred leading D2C brands from across the country including Superkicks, Wabi Sabi, Wellversed and Auli Lifestyle among others will be offering lakhs of products to millions of customers via affordability constructs offered by Simpl along with its banking partners, thereby offering an enhanced e-commerce experience.

Commenting on the expansion of the association, Khanaz K.A, CXO - D2C Business at Simpl said, "Selection, Affordability and Convenience are the three pillars of doing commerce online to attract and retain customers in the fast growing India e-commerce landscape. Here, it becomes important for D2C brands to emulate the same e-commerce marketplace experience for consumers on their platforms while building a seamless user experience using the three fundamentals. With our Holi Splash Sale, we are bringing a platform for hundreds of D2C brands to connect with millions of customers and offer their products in an affordable and seamless manner. In this endeavour, we are bringing several affordability constructs in partnership with banking and ecosystem partners to help consumers with their requirements."

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Minor Girl Travels from Nepal to Maharashtra, Raped by Instagram Friend in Mumbra; Accused Arrested.

According to KPMG, the Indian D2C market is projected to surpass $60 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40 percent from approximately $12 billion in 2022. However, affordability and convenience continue to be major pain points for them apart from returns and conversions. Simpl, which is a preferred choice of over 26,000 merchants, has been actively solving merchants' concerns through its AI-led solutions and industry partnerships.

Simpl is India's foremost Merchant First Checkout Network, making payments invisible and money intelligent. Simpl is on a mission to empower merchants to build trusted relationships with customers, one transaction at a time. With more than 26,000 available merchants and millions of approved users pan-India, Simpl envisions creating a frictionless and inclusive digital payments experience for India that empowers and fosters trust between merchants and their customers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)