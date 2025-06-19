PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: M5 Entertainment - the powerhouse co-founded by visionary Sonya V. Kapoor and creative maven Amrita Mendonza - is redefining what it means to be a celebrity-brand matchmaker in India. Their latest feat? Bringing Shraddha Kapoor on board as the face of Eureka Forbes in a campaign that's already making waves across industries.

Also Read | Nepal vs Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NEP vs NED Cricket Match 5 Live Telecast on TV?.

But this isn't just another endorsement. It's a case study in emotional alignment, brand storytelling, and long-term value - a hallmark of how M5 operates under Sonya's leadership.

"We don't just place celebrities - we build narratives that feel true, impactful, and lasting," says Sonya V. Kapoor, whose deep instincts for pop culture and branding are quickly turning M5 into one of India's most agile entertainment companies.

Also Read | 'Those Who Speak English in Country Will Soon Feel Ashamed, Creation of Such a Society Is Not Far Away': Amit Shah Stresses Importance of Indian Languages As Soul of Nation's Identity (Watch Video).

Having previously orchestrated successful campaigns for stars like MS Dhoni, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Taapsee Pannu, M5 has become the go-to for brands seeking substance beyond surface-level star power. Their approach blends intuition, strategic alignment, and cultural resonance - something brand leaders are taking serious note of.

Anurag Kumar , Chief Growth Officer at Eureka Forbes said :"It was a pleasure working with M5 Entertainment for this announcement. Their understanding of the Eureka Forbes brand ethos and celebrity alignment is incredibly sharp. Shraddha Kapoor brings a relatable and trustworthy presence to our brand, and M5 Entertainment ensured that this partnership was rooted in shared values and mutual growth."

Beyond endorsements, M5 is emerging as a bold content studio. Their short film Ek Chup (starring Mona Singh and Joy Sengupta) garnered Filmfare nominations and global distribution - proving that M5's storytelling vision extends well beyond the boardroom.

Now, with multiple feature films and digital series in development, Sonya V. Kapoor and Amrita Mendonza are steering the company into uncharted creative territory, where brand, content, and talent converge to create lasting cultural moments.

"We're building IPs that reflect today's India - diverse, emotional, and globally relevant," says Amrita. "We're not just chasing trends; we're shaping what comes next."

M5 Entertainment is actively expanding its slate with upcoming projects that blend commercial viability and global storytelling. Whether it's a bold social microseries, an international drama with festival ambitions, or a brand-new comedy IP, M5's evolution from talent managers to full-scale content creators marks a pivotal shift in India's entertainment industry.

And at the center of it is Sonya V. Kapoor & Amrita Mendonza - names you're going to be hearing a lot more of.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)