Nepal National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Nepal national cricket team will face the Netherlands national cricket team in the fifth match of the ongoing Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 on Thursday. The Nepal vs Netherlands match will be a replay of their last encounter on Monday, where the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands registered a historic win that included three Super Overs. However, Nepal bounced back brilliantly and defeated host Scotland in their next match by two wickets. Netherlands Beat Nepal in Third Super Over After Tri-Series Match Ends in A Tie.

Meanwhile, the Dutch, after losing their opening game against the Scotland national cricket team, secured two consecutive victories over Nepal and Scotland. This is a must-win game for the Netherlands to stay alive in the tournament. Nepal, on the other hand, will be playing their second-to-last match of the ongoing Tri-Series 2025.

A total of six games will be played, and the team earning the most points will be crowned the winner of the Tri-Nation series between Scotland, Nepal and the Netherlands. Scotland and the Netherlands will gain valuable preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifier in July.

Nepal vs Netherlands T20 Tri-Series Match Details

Match NEP vs NED T20 Tri-Series Date June 19 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Titwood, Glasgow Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, and no telecast in India

When is Nepal vs Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The fifth fixture between Nepal and the Netherlands in the ongoing Tri-Nation series 2025 will be held on Thursday, June 19. The NED vs NEP match will be held at the Titwood, Glasgow. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India will have no live telecast viewing options for the Nepal vs Netherlands match. For the NED vs NEP fifth fixture online viewing options, read below. Nepal Register Unwanted Record! Becomes Second Team In International Cricket to Get Bowled Out For Zero In A Super Over.

How to Get Live Streaming of Nepal vs Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 matches in India. The Nepal vs Netherlands T20I match will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.

