Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Returning for its third chapter, SOUL Festival unfolds once more from October 9 to 13, 2025, at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives' untamed Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Set within a sanctuary of barefoot luxury at the world's best beach resort, the five-day retreat is a deeply immersive celebration of wellness, healing wisdom and human connection - uniting a global community of seekers, changemakers and visionary wellbeing experts.

The 2025 edition welcomes an inspiring line-up of international thought leaders and practitioners. Returning to the Maldives are Sanctum founders Luuk Melisse and Gabriel Olszewski, whose energising morning rituals set the tone for each day. Also featured are Peigin Crowley, founder of Ground Wellbeing and a champion of intuitive healing; Tim Gray, Europe's leading biohacker and a global voice in optimised health and longevity; Nathalie Schyllert, CEO of Bodyism, offering a holistic approach to physical and emotional wellbeing; Frida Redknapp, wellness advocate and creative collaborator at Bodyism; Dr Timm Goluke, renowned dermatologist and pioneer in anti- ageing skin health; and Roses Gabor, sound therapist and musician known for immersive healing journeys.

The line-up also includes Kirsten King of Fluidform Pilates, whose signature method balances strength and grace; Adrienne Adhami, wellness content creator and advocate for movement-led living; Dong Juan, Traditional Chinese Medicine expert and movement guide; and Anika Lefebvre, transformational breathwork facilitator. Closing the roster is Nils Behrens, a leading voice in longevity and preventive health.

Each day is thoughtfully composed to guide guests through a full spectrum of wellness experiences that nurture both body and mind. Mornings begin with invigorating movement - from barefoot Sanctum sessions on the sand to Pilates overlooking the ocean - creating space for mindfulness and embodied awareness. After a nourishing breakfast, panel discussions explore themes such as longevity, emotional health, recovery and modern wellness innovations. Afternoons offer deeper engagement through hands-on workshops and one-on-one sessions, including trauma-informed bodywork, clarity breathwork and somatic therapy designed to support deep relaxation and inner balance. As the sun sets, the island transforms with immersive sound journeys and social sensory dinners beneath the stars. Each night concludes in celebration, with musical performances and closing rituals that invite reflection and reconnection.

A natural treasure where luxury meets soulful living, Soneva Fushi offers vast, secluded villas nestled within jungle clearings or set directly on the sand, each designed to dissolve the boundaries between indoors and nature. Nourishing, health- led cuisine crafted from organic island ingredients, healing therapies at Soneva Soul and endless opportunities to explore both land and sea create the ideal setting for deep a meaningful reset.

Guests can enjoy the full SOUL Festival experience with a dedicated package that includes luxurious villa accommodation, full board dining, return seaplane transfers, access to the complete programme, a complimentary Soneva Soul treatment and exclusive savings on therapies. Packages start from USD 3,360 per night for two adults, with a 10% reduction available for bookings confirmed before August 31, 2025.

For more information, visit www.soneva.com To download images, click here.

The original Soneva and 'No News, No Shoes' blueprint for barefoot luxury, Soneva Fushi lies within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve on one of the Maldives' largest and most unspoiled islands. A two-time winner of the World's Best Beach Hotel Award, its vast one- to nine-bedroom villas offer secluded sanctuaries hidden amid dense jungle or gracefully poised over the shimmering lagoon. Here, every moment unfolds in a rhythm of discovery - from immersive fine dining and transformative wellness at Soneva Soul to rare celestial encounters and exclusive events with world- renowned experts. And with thrilling family adventures at The Den, one of South Asia's largest children's playgrounds, magical experiences await at every turn.

