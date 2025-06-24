Did Sonam Kapoor Cut Her Hair for Charity or Noble Cause? Know Truth Behind the Actress’ 12-Inch Viral Haircut Video

Sonam Kapoor, who never fails to make the headlines, credit to her incredible fashion sense, is once again ruling the social media timelines. This time, it is her hair game that is raising the eyebrows. The actress, who is blessed with long hair, was captured getting a haircut in the video. The 40-year-old decided to chop off 12 inches of her hair to give her overall summer transformation. But was her haircut only for a makeover or a noble cause? Did she really cut her hair for charity? Here’s the truth behind the actress' 12-inch haircut viral video. Sonam Kapoor: Embracing Tradition with Timeless Elegance.

Did Sonam Kapoor Cut Her Hair for Charity or Noble Cause?

Yes, Sonam chopped off 12 inches of her long locks for a meaningful cause. “Decided to cut off 12 inches off my hair and give it away! @peteburkill thanks @anilskapoor for the genes,” read her Instagram post. The video showcases the actress sitting on a salon chair as her long-time hair stylist Pete Burkill handled the cut with care, giving Sonam a ‘fresh and happy’ look for the summer. Sonam Kapoor Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Designer Rohit Bal on Ramp in Delhi.

Sonam Kapoor Donates 12 Inches of Her Hair To Charity!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor took a hiatus after the birth of her son Vayu, who was born in August 2022. She is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. On the professional front, she is preparing to return to the big screen with Battle for Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel.

