Spark PWM's management team and their esteemed client inaugurated the new office in Hyderabad. Spark PWM is now present in 12 cities across India

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31: Spark PWM, a leading wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy. The facility in the prime business district of Gachibowli will serve as a strategic hub for our operations in the region.

Also Read | Himanshu Sangwan Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Railways Bowler Who Clean Bowled Virat Kohli on His Return Match in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

The new office in the heart of Hyderabad's thriving IT corridor reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence in one of India's fastest-growing technology and financial hubs. This expansion will enable us to serve our growing client base better while tapping into the region's rich talent pool.

The inauguration of our Hyderabad office represents a transformative milestone in Spark PWM's growth trajectory," said Amit Rathi, Regional Head and Senior Director - Private Clients at Spark PWM. "This strategic expansion in Hyderabad enables us to deliver sophisticated wealth management solutions while building deeper, more meaningful relationships with our clients across the region.

Also Read | SI Anjani Kumar Rai Death: Bahraich Cop on Maha Kumbh Duty Collapses and Dies After Sudden Illness in Prayagraj.

"Hyderabad has established itself as a powerhouse of entrepreneurial innovation and sustainable wealth creation in India," said Arpita Vinay, Managing Director and Co-CEO of Spark PWM. "The city's unique blend of traditional business acumen and new-age technology enterprises has created a distinctive ecosystem for wealth generation. Our strategic presence here reinforces our commitment to the region's sophisticated investors and positions us to partner with the next generation of wealth creators."

The new office is located at: 3rd Floor, Plot No - 25 & 42 Lumbini Avenue, Adjacent to Preston Prime Mall Main Road, Gachibowli Hyderabad - 500032

As part of Spark PWM's strategic growth plan, the firm has been steadily expanding its footprint across the country. The company recently opened new offices in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Hyderabad. These offices add to the extensive network of locations, including its headquarters in Chennai and offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. This expansion makes the company's services more accessible to clients in 12 cities nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)