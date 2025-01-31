Having retired from T20Is, going through a rough & poor form, and with the new BCCI rules in place, legendary Indian national cricket team batsman Virat Kohli returned to playing India's domestic top-tier first-class tournament, the Ranji Trophy after 13 years on January 30. While many of his fans were hoping for a dominant display with the bat, it surely didn't happen. Playing for the Delhi Cricket Team in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match, Virat got dismissed for a cheap score of just six runs on Day 2 of the game. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Star India Batter's Off Stump Gets Knocked Over By Himanshu Sangwan During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25

The 36-year-old Virat Kohli was clean bowled by Himanshu Sangwan of the Railways Cricket Team. The star batter had entered the field after the loss of two wickets when Yash Dhull got out after a 32-run knock and Delhi were on 86/2. Kohli departed too quickly after this, for a score of just six runs from 15 deliveries, getting bowled from a stunning ball from Sangwan, that caused the off-stump to blow away just after hitting a boundary on the previous ball. Kohli was the first wicket for Sangwan in this game, and it happened in the first innings of Delhi, at 27.4 overs, and the score turned 86/3 silencing the massive crowd in Arun Jaitley Stadium. Virat Kohli Funny Memes Go Viral After Star India Batsman Falls Early During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match

Himanshu Sangwan Quick Facts

#Himanshu Sangwan was born in Najafgarh, Delhi on September 02, 1995

#Himanshu Sangwan is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler

#Himanshu Sangwan was also part of the Delhi U-19 team

#Himanshu Sangwan made his First Class debut on December 09, 2019, in the Railways vs UP game in Meerut

#Himanshu Sangwan has played 17 List A & 7 T20s at the national level, picking a total of 21 and five wickets respectively

#Himanshu Sangwan has picked six 4-wicket and three 5-wicket hauls in First-Class games

Himanshu Sangwan's superb delivery and especially his animated reaction after picking the legendary Virat Kohli is causing much hype. While a lot of people are praising him, many are criticising his reaction against Kohli, while some are even making harsh comments on social media.

