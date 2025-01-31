Prayagraj, January 31: A sub-inspector deployed for crowd management at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj passed away after feeling unwell following a stampede at the Sangam Nose area on Wednesday morning.

Sub-Inspector Anjani Kumar Rai, 48, from Bahraich Police, was on duty when he started feeling uneasy. He visited the Mela hospital, where doctors prescribed him medication. Feeling better, he resumed his duties but collapsed soon after, frothing at the mouth. His nephew, who had accompanied him from Bahraich, immediately rushed him back to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Mahakumbh Stampede: 3 Member Judicial Panel To Reach Maha Kumbh Today To Probe Reason Behind Stampede.

According to Jhunsi Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Rai, the cause of death appears to be natural, unrelated to the stampede. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari confirmed the incident, stating that Rai fell ill around noon and passed away later. His body has been sent for postmortem, after which it will be handed over to his family. Mahakumbh Stampede: 30 Killed, 60 Injured During Tragedy on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ in Prayagraj, Says Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna.

A Bahraich police spokesperson clarified that social media rumors suggesting that Rai died due to the stampede are false. He emphasized that his death was due to sudden health deterioration and assured that the police department will provide all possible support to his family.

Rai, a 2011-batch officer, had been promoted from constable to sub-inspector and had previously served at multiple police stations in Bahraich. His untimely demise has left his family and colleagues in deep sorrow, with many mourning his loss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).