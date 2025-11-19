VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Stylam Industries Limited, a global leader in decorative laminates and premium surfacing solutions, has been honoured with the Export Excellence Award for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 at the Plexconcil Export Excellence Awards, held during the Council's prestigious Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Mumbai. The award was conferred by Mr. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, adding immense prestige to this achievement.

The accolade recognises Stylam's strong performance in global export markets and its leadership in the decorative laminates and premium surface solutions category. It highlights the company's outstanding export performance across FY 2023-24 and 2024-25, reflecting sustained demand for its products worldwide. Stylam's growth strategy reflects its consistent global expansion into new geographies while simultaneously deepening its presence in existing markets. This momentum is reinforced by world-class manufacturing standards, backed by adherence to international certifications and strong supply-chain capabilities that ensure product reliability and market responsiveness.

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Jagdish Gupta, Managing Director, Stylam Industries Limited, said, "We are proud to achieve this prestigious recognition for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 period. It underlines our team's commitment to quality, innovation and global reach. We will continue to raise the bar, reach new markets and deliver value to our customers worldwide."

Stylam Industries continues to strengthen its presence in over 80 international markets, supported by advanced manufacturing facilities, strong R&D, and a sharp focus on product performance. The company's diverse portfolio--comprising laminates, exterior facade solutions, acrylic solid surfaces, and other premium surfacing materials--is trusted by architects, fabricators, and OEMs across the globe.

As Stylam advances its global growth strategy, the company remains focused on technology-driven manufacturing, design innovation, and expanding its presence in high-potential international markets. With clear milestones and a strong roadmap ahead, Stylam is committed to shaping the future of surfacing solutions on the world stage.

