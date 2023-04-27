Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/ATK): The Indian Lead Zinc Development Association (ILZDA) recently organized a National Seminar on Lead & Zinc Batteries to discuss the latest developments, challenges and opportunities in the field.

The event was supported by Exide Industries, Waldies Ltd., Luminous Power and Gravita India. Representatives of International Lead Association, also joined in from London.

The seminar brought together leading experts, professionals, and stakeholders in the energy industry to discuss the global era of batteries and the future of energy storage. Participants had the opportunity to network, share insights, and learn from each other's experiences.

One of the highlights of the seminar was the speech delivered by Steve Binks, from the International Lead Association, London, who talked about the global era of batteries. He shared his insights on the importance of lead-acid-battery technology and its role in the sustainable future for energy storage.

The President of ILZDA, L Pugazhenthy, emphasized the importance of continuing lead-acid battery technology and its development as it is an absolute circular economy. He mentioned that lead-acid battery is the most recyclable battery technology in the world, closing in on 99% value retention.

L Pugazhenthy's temperament was mostly aligned with the industry as they echoed together the importance of stricter norms by Pollution Control Boards at State and Central levels. As stronger regulations would persuade the unorganized sector to fall in line, thereby, making the industry fit for clean recycling.

Vijay Pareekh, Executive Director at Gravita India, shared his thoughts on sustainability, saying "Sustainability is the way forward." He emphasized the importance of developing sustainable technologies for energy storage.

Subhankar Chakravarty presented a technical study on the critical role that lead-acid-battery technology will play in the future of energy storage. He highlighted that lead is not the past but the way for a sustainable future for energy storage.

Brian Wilson, a consultant with the International Lead Association, discussed the growth of energy storage as the biggest market for lead. He talked about the proven technology of lead-acid battery is the key to a true circular economy world wide.

"Lead Acid Batteries will be the future of a sustainable circular economy for the battery industry as we drive ahead with a mission to minimize carbon footprint by 2030," Amlan Kanti Das of Luminous Power Technologies presented his studies on.

With the automotive battery and industrial battery manufacturers, dozens of chemical companies who supply to these giants were also participating in the event. Mr. Deepak Ojha, Managing Director at Waldies, mentioned that lead-acid-battery technology will after all be of utmost utility for efficient energy storage as well as EV Charging Stations microgrid infrastructure.

ILZDA's President, L Pugazhenthy, said, "The seminar was an important platform for discussing the future of energy storage and the role that lead-acid-battery technology can play in enabling a more sustainable and greener future. We need to continue to develop and invest in this technology to unlock its full potential."

When asked about his views on Lithium's deposits in J&K and how would our dependency be impacted on Lithium imports L Pugazhenthy, emphasized that the findings are "conferred deposits" - something which is anticipated and needs assessment - and not something that is certain. As the deposits of rare metals gold and tin are also present but not economical viable, Lithium's discovery does need to be thoroughly examined.

L Pugazhenthy,'s suggests that India needs to play the bigger role in showing the world the way for a sustainable energy through well-established lead acid battery economy.

Though there was no consensus on whether or not other battery technologies would become viable anytime soon, Lithium is not going to be a long-term solution is what most delegates from diverse business sectors and interests, agreed upon.

The conference was attended by large players from the battery industry of India and abroad, where other delegates and partners also came in big numbers. Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co., also presented their newer developments in the energy storage and battery industry of a Zinc-based technology.

ILZDA is an Internationally-recognized association for Lead & Zinc developments in the industry. It organizes events in India and supports foreign events for all its registered members and delegations.

