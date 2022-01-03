Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI/SRV): In pursuit of its vision to empower young minds and prepare them for the corporate world, SIBM Bengaluru organises its annual management conclave "Alchemy" every year.

Alchemy provides a common platform for corporate honchos from diverse industries to share their ideas and perspectives around several burning topics in the business world.

Alchemy 2021-22 will be conducted online on 8th January 2022. The theme would be 'Leadership Dynamics: Redefining Management'.

The post-pandemic resurrection of industries was led by leaders all across the globe, who dared to dream big and think out of the box, thereby redefining management and transforming the future. Leaders, therefore promote the development of relevant skill sets through organisational transformation and encourage employees to create an inclusive learning environment.

The pandemic has also transformed the democratic style of leadership to a more people-based and affiliative style of leadership. The result-based approach has changed to a people-based approach where leaders value emotion and trust over anything else while maintaining an open loop of communication. Having said that, is there a risk of loss of span of control and power dilution as businesses move towards a more affiliative style?

How do leaders use data and technology to lead organisational transformation while maintaining their responsibility to constantly innovate and give back to the environment? As the future workforce, how do the leaders of tomorrow increase their skill set to add value to business and society as a whole?

Thus, the above-mentioned are some of the key areas of discussion of the conclave. The conclave will host notable speakers from diverse backgrounds who have brought significant change in the way leadership has shaped the present corporate scenario. The day-long event will also encompass panel discussions on the following themes:

Panel 1: Data Disruption - Impact on Leadership Data analytics and quantitative research have revamped organisations and the way leadership works across different domains of business. Advancements in data and technology have significantly brought about changes in leadership dynamics over the years. Leadership has shifted to a futuristic purview by planning not just for now but also for the years ahead. This helps them to anticipate the challenges they may have with team dynamics, so they can redirect them before they occur.

However, the road to obtaining a fully data-driven leadership model is not easy and has posed a few challenges for the leaders in charge. Furthermore, how are leaders coping with these drastic changes and ensuring that their employees are ready for the future? To what extent should global leaders have access to the organisational data and that of their customers' personal data? Is over reliance on data affecting the instinctive decision-making process?

Panel 2: Innovate, Ideate, Sustain - A Way Forward Companies increasingly rely on diverse, multidisciplinary teams that combine the collective capabilities of people of different cultural heritage, gender, and hierarchy. Companies are focusing on advancing diverse talent into executive, management, technical, and board roles. During the pandemic, diversity in terms of worker-employer relationships was disrupted.

Policies and programs put in place for such transformative performances will not be effective unless there are meaningful metrics to track inclusion efforts and outcomes. Organizations committed to inclusion need the metrics to reveal whether actions taken are accomplishing what they were intended to. The question now arises if diversity and inclusion are aligning with the organization goals and values so that they are not pushed to the back burner.

Panel 3: Inclusivity in Leadership - Power of Workplace Diversity During the pandemic, diversity in terms of the worker-employer relationships was disrupted. Organizations committed to inclusion need the metrics to reveal whether actions taken are accomplishing what they were intended to. Are we implementing the right tools to measure and track inclusiveness and diversity such as continuous listening and having real-time insights?

For more details, please visit the website: http://alchemy.sibmbengaluru.edu.in/

