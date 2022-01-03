Coimbatore, January 3: A 54-year-old man was allegedly killed after an argument over money in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as A Yosuf. The incident took place at the TK Market area of the district. The accused, 74-year-old A Nazar, also suffered severe head injuries in the brawl. He is undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Punjab: 60-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Men Due To Dispute Over Throwing Garbage In Jalandhar.

Yosuf and Nazar belonged to Kasargod in Kerala and were working as loadman at the TK market. According to a report published in The Times of India, Yosuf had borrowed a few hundred rupees from Nazar. Both consumed liquor at the market around 11.30 pm. An argument broke out between Yosuf and Nazar.

"Nazar picked up a wooden log and hit Yousuf's head during an argument over money. Meanwhile, Yousuf also started to assault Nazar with a wooden log. Both were suffered severe head injuries and were lying in a pool of blood," reported the media house quoting a police official as saying. Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Hanswa Village.

On Monday morning, vegetable sellers found both of them in a pool of blood. They were rushed to the CMCH. The police were then informed. A murder case was registered against the accused. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

