The New Year is almost here. While 2021 was filled with great festivities and fun times, 2022 is sure to be bigger and better. With ample long weekends that promise adventures and festivals throughout the year, 2022 is already filled with hope. And as we make plans, it is crucial that we know when the major festivals in India are. From Diwali 2022 to Durga Puja, Makar Sankranti 2022 and more, having the complete list of Festivals in India is a must for this. And as we welcome New Year 2022, here are all the dates of major festivals in India that you can need to know about! Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2022 for Free PDF Download: Get Panchang With List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year Online.

January 2022

The beginning of the year is already packed with various festivals, beginning with New Year’s Day. Here are all the holidays in January 2022. List of Long Weekends in 2022 in India: Check Holiday Dates in New Year Calendar To Plan Your Vacation in Advance.

Date Festivals and Events January 1, 2022 New Year’s Day January 9, 2022 Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti January 12, 2022 Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, National Youth Day January 13, 2022 Lohri, Tailang Swami Jayanti January 14, 2022 Makar Sankranti, Pongal January 23, 2022 Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti January 26, 2022 Republic Day January 30, 2022 Gandhi Jayanti

February 2022

Known as the month of love and together, February has more festivals than just your good old Valentine's Day! From Vasant Panchami to Guru Ravidas Jayanti, here are all the festivals and events in February 2022.

Date Festivals and Events February 4, 2022 World Cancer Day February 5, 2022 Vasant Panchami February 14, 2022 Valentine’s Day February 15, 2022 Hazarat Ali’s Birthday February 16, 2022 Guru Ravidas Jayanti February 26, 2022 Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 2022

March brings with it the colours of spring and the festival of Holi as well. And here are some other festivals and events that we are all eager to celebrate in March 2022.

Date Festivals and Events March 1, 2022 Mahashivratri March 8, 2022 International Women’s Day March 17, 2022 Holika Dahan March 18, 2022 Holi, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti March 21, 2022 Shivaji Jayanti March 23, 2022 Shaheed Diwas

April 2022

The month of April is known for the celebration of Hindu New Year in various parts of the country. In addition to this, there are various regional holidays that are also celebrated this month. Here are all the festivals and events in April 2022.

Date Festivals and Events April 2, 2022 Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Jhulelal Jayanti April 10, 2022 Ram Navami April 14, 2022 Mahavir Jayanti, Solar New Year, Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi April 15, 2022 Good Friday April 17, 2022 Easter April 22, 2022 Earth Day April 29, 2022 Jamat Ul-Vidha

May 2022

The month of May will bring with it some important international observances. Here are all the festivals and events in May 2022.

Date Festivals and Events May 1, 2022 World Laughter Day, International Workers’ Day, Maharashtra Day May 3, 2022 Eid al-Fitr May 8, 2022 Mother’s Day May 16, 2022 Buddha Purnima May 31, 2022 World No Tobacco Day

June 2022

While June has some regional celebrations, there are some major international observances on this day. Here are all the festivals and events in June 2022.

Date Festivals and Events June 2, 2022 Maharana Pratap Jayanti June 5, 2022 World Environment Day June 14, 2022 Kabirdas Jayanti June 19, 2022 Father’s Day June 21, 2022 Longest Day of the Year, International Day of Yoga

July 2022

July brings with it the celebration of Bakrid as well as Guru Purnima. Here are all the festivals and events in July 2022.

Date Festivals and Events July 10, 2022 Eid al-Adha July 13, 2022 Guru Purnima July 30, 2022 Islamic New Year

August 2022

From Raksha Bandhan to Ganesh Chaturthi, there are various festivals that fall in the month of August. This is sure to be the gateway to the festive season! Here are all the festivals and events in August 2022.

Date Festivals and Events August 7, 2022 Friendship Day August 8, 2022 Muharram August 11, 2022 Raksha Bandhan August 15, 2022 Independence Day August 18, 2022 / August 19, 2022 Janmashtami August 31, 2022 Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2022

September begins with the celebration of Teacher’s Day and also includes various other observances. Here are all the festivals and events in September 2022.

Date Festivals and Events September 5, 2022 Teacher’s Day September 8, 2022 Onam September 14, 2022 Hindi Diwas September 15, 2022 Visvesvaraya Jayanti / Engineer’s Day September 26, 2022 Navaratri Begins

October 2022

October is known to be the official beginning of the festive season. From Dussehra to Diwali all the major Indian festivals are celebrated this month. Here are all the festivals and events in October 2022.

Date Festivals and Events October 2, 2022 Gandhi Jayanti October 3, 2022 Durga Ashtami October 4, 2022 Maha Navami October 5, 2022 Dussehra October 8, 2022 Eid-e-Milad October 13, 2022 Karwa Chauth October 24, 2022 Lakshmi Puja, Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali October 26, 2022 Govardhan Puja / Bhaiya Dooj October 30, 2022 Chhath Puja

November 2022

November has just two festivals - Guru Nanak Jayanti and Children’s Day. Here are all the festivals and events in November 2022.

Date Festivals and Events November 8, 2022 Guru Nanak Jayanti November 14, 2022 Children’s Day

December 2022

The last month of 2022 brings with it the holiday season. From Christmas to New Year’s Eve here are all the festivals and events to look forward to in December 2022.

Date Festivals and Events December 1, 2022 World Aids Day December 25, 2022 Christmas December 29, 2022 Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti December 31, 2022 New Year’s Eve

We hope that these festivals and events' list helps you to welcome 2022 with all the hope and love. Happy New Year 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).