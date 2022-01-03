The New Year is almost here. While 2021 was filled with great festivities and fun times, 2022 is sure to be bigger and better. With ample long weekends that promise adventures and festivals throughout the year, 2022 is already filled with hope. And as we make plans, it is crucial that we know when the major festivals in India are. From Diwali 2022 to Durga Puja, Makar Sankranti 2022 and more, having the complete list of Festivals in India is a must for this. And as we welcome New Year 2022, here are all the dates of major festivals in India that you can need to know about! Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2022 for Free PDF Download: Get Panchang With List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year Online.
January 2022
The beginning of the year is already packed with various festivals, beginning with New Year’s Day. Here are all the holidays in January 2022. List of Long Weekends in 2022 in India: Check Holiday Dates in New Year Calendar To Plan Your Vacation in Advance.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|January 1, 2022
|New Year’s Day
|January 9, 2022
|Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
|January 12, 2022
|Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, National Youth Day
|January 13, 2022
|Lohri, Tailang Swami Jayanti
|January 14, 2022
|Makar Sankranti, Pongal
|January 23, 2022
|Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
|January 26, 2022
|Republic Day
|January 30, 2022
|Gandhi Jayanti
February 2022
Known as the month of love and together, February has more festivals than just your good old Valentine's Day! From Vasant Panchami to Guru Ravidas Jayanti, here are all the festivals and events in February 2022.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|February 4, 2022
|World Cancer Day
|February 5, 2022
|Vasant Panchami
|February 14, 2022
|Valentine’s Day
|February 15, 2022
|Hazarat Ali’s Birthday
|February 16, 2022
|Guru Ravidas Jayanti
|February 26, 2022
|Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
March 2022
March brings with it the colours of spring and the festival of Holi as well. And here are some other festivals and events that we are all eager to celebrate in March 2022.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|March 1, 2022
|Mahashivratri
|March 8, 2022
|International Women’s Day
|March 17, 2022
|Holika Dahan
|March 18, 2022
|Holi, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti
|March 21, 2022
|Shivaji Jayanti
|March 23, 2022
|Shaheed Diwas
April 2022
The month of April is known for the celebration of Hindu New Year in various parts of the country. In addition to this, there are various regional holidays that are also celebrated this month. Here are all the festivals and events in April 2022.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|April 2, 2022
|Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Jhulelal Jayanti
|April 10, 2022
|Ram Navami
|April 14, 2022
|Mahavir Jayanti, Solar New Year, Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi
|April 15, 2022
|Good Friday
|April 17, 2022
|Easter
|April 22, 2022
|Earth Day
|April 29, 2022
|Jamat Ul-Vidha
May 2022
The month of May will bring with it some important international observances. Here are all the festivals and events in May 2022.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|May 1, 2022
|World Laughter Day, International Workers’ Day, Maharashtra Day
|May 3, 2022
|Eid al-Fitr
|May 8, 2022
|Mother’s Day
|May 16, 2022
|Buddha Purnima
|May 31, 2022
|World No Tobacco Day
June 2022
While June has some regional celebrations, there are some major international observances on this day. Here are all the festivals and events in June 2022.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|June 2, 2022
|Maharana Pratap Jayanti
|June 5, 2022
|World Environment Day
|June 14, 2022
|Kabirdas Jayanti
|June 19, 2022
|Father’s Day
|June 21, 2022
|Longest Day of the Year, International Day of Yoga
July 2022
July brings with it the celebration of Bakrid as well as Guru Purnima. Here are all the festivals and events in July 2022.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|July 10, 2022
|Eid al-Adha
|July 13, 2022
|Guru Purnima
|July 30, 2022
|Islamic New Year
August 2022
From Raksha Bandhan to Ganesh Chaturthi, there are various festivals that fall in the month of August. This is sure to be the gateway to the festive season! Here are all the festivals and events in August 2022.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|August 7, 2022
|Friendship Day
|August 8, 2022
|Muharram
|August 11, 2022
|Raksha Bandhan
|August 15, 2022
|Independence Day
|August 18, 2022 / August 19, 2022
|Janmashtami
|August 31, 2022
|Ganesh Chaturthi
September 2022
September begins with the celebration of Teacher’s Day and also includes various other observances. Here are all the festivals and events in September 2022.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|September 5, 2022
|Teacher’s Day
|September 8, 2022
|Onam
|September 14, 2022
|Hindi Diwas
|September 15, 2022
|Visvesvaraya Jayanti / Engineer’s Day
|September 26, 2022
|Navaratri Begins
October 2022
October is known to be the official beginning of the festive season. From Dussehra to Diwali all the major Indian festivals are celebrated this month. Here are all the festivals and events in October 2022.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|October 2, 2022
|Gandhi Jayanti
|October 3, 2022
|Durga Ashtami
|October 4, 2022
|Maha Navami
|October 5, 2022
|Dussehra
|October 8, 2022
|Eid-e-Milad
|October 13, 2022
|Karwa Chauth
|October 24, 2022
|Lakshmi Puja, Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali
|October 26, 2022
|Govardhan Puja / Bhaiya Dooj
|October 30, 2022
|Chhath Puja
November 2022
November has just two festivals - Guru Nanak Jayanti and Children’s Day. Here are all the festivals and events in November 2022.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|November 8, 2022
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|November 14, 2022
|Children’s Day
December 2022
The last month of 2022 brings with it the holiday season. From Christmas to New Year’s Eve here are all the festivals and events to look forward to in December 2022.
|Date
|Festivals and Events
|December 1, 2022
|World Aids Day
|December 25, 2022
|Christmas
|December 29, 2022
|Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
|December 31, 2022
|New Year’s Eve
We hope that these festivals and events' list helps you to welcome 2022 with all the hope and love. Happy New Year 2022!
